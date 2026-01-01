Customer stories
Customers ship software faster with GitLabSee all customer stories
Using GitLab, Thales revolutionizes in-flight entertainment with personalized experiences
Southwest Airlines is using GitLab to bring consistency to metrics, security, and code quality.
How Rivian & Volkswagen Group Technologies Build Software-Defined Vehicles
For CACI International, using GitLab better ensures software security and developer efficiency.
Scaling to 2M+ Merge Requests: How Indeed Uses GitLab to Power Global Hiring
Nasdaq is using “the power and elegance of GitLab” to achieve its cloud transformation vision
From planning to production, see how GitLab brings teams together
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GitLab Duo helps our developers generate solutions faster and more efficiently, making our business more competitive. The appetite for GitLab is huge. Every day we have people wanting to sign up to use it!Read story
Organizations of all sizes trust GitLab
Dunelm
Dunelm “shifts left”: U.K. homewares leader moves security to front of cycle, boosts cloud move
How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLC
400%
increase in code checks
50%
shorter feedback loops
12x
faster deployment time
GitLab is bundled together like a suite and then ships with a very sophisticated installer. And then it somehow works. This is very nice if you're a company which just wants to get it up and running.Read story