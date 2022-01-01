HackerOne + GitLab

HackerOne achieves 5x faster deployments with GitLab’s integrated security

Read Case Study

8 minPipeline time down from 60 (7.5x faster)

5xFaster deployment time (4-5/day up from 1/day)

4 hoursDevelopment time per engineer saved/weekly

Read Case Study

The Zebra + GitLab

How The Zebra achieved secure pipelines in black and white

Read Case Study

50-75Unknown vulnerabilities found using GitLab

1 toolDown from 3 tools

2xDeployment

Read Case Study

Drupal Association + GitLab

Drupal Association eases entry for new committers, speeds implementations

Read Case Study

3x fasterImplementation of CI time reduced from 90 days to 30 days

6x rateFrequency increased from 2-3 improvements released every 6 month, now improvements released monthly with every GitLab update

10% higherDrupal core contributions up 10% since transitioning to GitLab Merge Requests

Read Case Study

Siemens + GitLab

How Siemens created an open source DevOps culture with GitLab

Read Case Study

6.4M +Builds per month (>210,000 builds per day)

0Support requests to GitLab

4+Production deployments a month

Read Case Study

Hilti + GitLab

How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLC

Read Case Study

400%Increase in code checks (increase from 6 to 24 code checks every three months)

50%Shortened feedback loops (feedback loops decreased from 6 days to 3 days)

15 minDeployment time down from 3 hours (from 3 hours to just 15 minutes)

Read Case Study

Fujitsu + GitLab

Fujitsu Cloud Technologies improves deployment velocity and cross-functional workflows with GitLab

Read Case Study

511users

526groups

5201projects

Read Case Study

Leading companies around the world are choosing GitLab

Browse all customer case studies

How Siemens created an open source DevOps culture with GitLab

Read Case Study

We really try to bring the open source culture in, and so far, we really succeeded. With CI/CD, we have one and a half million builds every month. The whole culture has completely changed.

— Fabio Huser, Software Architect at Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Read the case study →
Read Case Study

Browse customer case studies on the GitLab Blog

Register your interest in joining our Customer Reference Program

We are always looking for more customers to join our reference program so we can showcase their success stories.

Learn more

Free GitLab trial

Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.

Contact sales Try GitLab free