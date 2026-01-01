Customer stories

Customers ship software faster with GitLab

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Using GitLab, Thales revolutionizes in-flight entertainment with personalized experiences
Southwest Airlines is using GitLab to bring consistency to metrics, security, and code quality.
How Rivian & Volkswagen Group Technologies Build Software-Defined Vehicles
For CACI International, using GitLab better ensures software security and developer efficiency.
Scaling to 2M+ Merge Requests: How Indeed Uses GitLab to Power Global Hiring
Nasdaq is using “the power and elegance of GitLab” to achieve its cloud transformation vision

From planning to production, see how GitLab brings teams together

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barclays
GitLab Duo helps our developers generate solutions faster and more efficiently, making our business more competitive. The appetite for GitLab is huge. Every day we have people wanting to sign up to use it!

Chris Hutchison

Enterprise Toolchain Director, Barclays PLC

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intuitive-machines
Intuitive Machines deploys mission-critical software 4x faster with GitLab
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vector-technology-solutions
How Vector Technology Solutions achieved 75% faster license auditing with GitLab
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Organizations of all sizes trust GitLab

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dunelm
Dunelm
Dunelm “shifts left”: U.K. homewares leader moves security to front of cycle, boosts cloud move
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Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Learn how GitLab is accelerating DevOps at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
nvidia
Nvidia
How GitLab Geo supports NVIDIA’s innovation
How CI/CD and robust security scanning accelerated Hilti’s SDLC

400%

increase in code checks

50%

shorter feedback loops

12x

faster deployment time

GitLab is bundled together like a suite and then ships with a very sophisticated installer. And then it somehow works. This is very nice if you're a company which just wants to get it up and running.

Daniel Widerin

Head of Software Delivery, Hilti

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Loved by users. Recognized by analysts.

GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevSecOps categories

G2 - Spring 2025 - Regional leader EMEAG2 - Spring 2025 - Grid LeaderG2 - Spring 2025 - Users love usG2 - Spring 2025 - Best meets requirementsG2 - Spring 2025 - Regional Leader APACG2 - Spring 2025 - Easiest to useG2 - Spring 2025 - Best usabilityG2 - Spring 2025 - Best results
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Learn how GitLab solves some of today’s toughest challenges