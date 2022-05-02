While Cube leverages a wide range of Ultimate features — everything from automation to security scanning and value stream management — a major driver for the company to upgrade earlier this year was to be able to use GitLab Duo. Members of their DevSecOps teams had been asking to use artificial intelligence, wanting a time-saving boost from code creation and a chat assistant.

First, Cube tried out GitHub’s Copilot tool and the JetBrains AI assistant. Neither provided the seamless AI integration that Cube’s teams required across the entire SDLC. Cube needs a single platform where all team members — from developers to test engineers, security specialists, and project managers — can use GitLab Duo.

“We went with GitLab Duo because it has features, like Code Suggestions, test generation, and summarizations, that immediately were able to help us become more efficient,” says Mans Booijink, operations manager at Cube. “We wanted to use a whole package of AI features on one platform.”

Cube started using GitLab Duo in the spring of 2024, launching its AI journey by first using Code Suggestions and GitLab Duo Chat, an AI-powered conversational assistant. From the onset, teams quickly began seeing benefits, especially for junior developers, who could use more help in developing code and making sense of long lists of requests or comments.

“We’re still in the starting phase with using AI, mainly focused on Code Suggestions, but already people have said they’re happy when they see improvements, when they don’t have to do tasks manually, or they save time,” says Booijink. “When a developer has an issue with 20 or 30 comments, it can be a lot to sort through it all. But with Duo Chat, they can just ask what’s important or what has to be done. It gives them a quick overview, pointing them in the right direction and saving them time.”

Cube may only be getting started using artificial intelligence, but they’re already seeing results.

Developers used GitLab Duo to improve and add new features to a mobile app for one of their long-time customers. The app enables its users to analyze and manage their daily gas or electricity use, as well as see how much of their energy was produced by solar panels.

Using Code Suggestions and code explanations, developers saved time and effort, while quickly delivering requested improvements to a valued customer.