Visibility and measurement
Deliver customer value faster with powerful insights from a unified data store.
Actionable insights for optimal efficiency
Streamline delivery, boost security, and justify investment. Our value stream dashboard enables you to measure DevOps ROI, understand security risks, and strengthen your entire software delivery lifecycle.
If there's room for improvement, you'll find it
Monitor and optimize with our value streams dashboard
Provide stakeholders with a comprehensive view into your value stream analytics to compare metrics over time, identify trends, and take action for improvement. All without needing to buy or maintain a third-party tool.
Leverage DORA4 metrics strengthen your processes
GitLab provides DORA4 metrics to help you benchmark your DevSecOps maturity and unlock insights to optimize your workflow.
Minimize risks and disruptions
Focus on remediation efforts and at-risk projects with metrics from our security dashboard and compliance center.
Streamline your workflows
Increase the effectiveness and efficiency of your development teams with CI/CD analytics, and insights from the operations and environments dashboards.
Track the effectiveness of AI
Discover the effect of GitLab’s AI features on your cycle time, deployment frequency, and more with insights from the AI impact dashboard. You can even evaluate the ROI on your AI investments over time.
Plan ahead
GitLab Duo provides value stream forecasting that predicts your productivity metrics to identify potential areas for future improvement, and strengthen planning and decision-making.
