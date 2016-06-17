Visibility and measurement

value-stream-img

Actionable insights for optimal efficiency

The metrics you need to increase revenue, accelerate speed, and reduce overall cost.

Streamline delivery, boost security, and justify investment. Our value stream dashboard enables you to measure DevOps ROI, understand security risks, and strengthen your entire software delivery lifecycle.

If there's room for improvement, you'll find it

Value stream management

Track key metrics in a unified data store

Monitor and optimize with our value streams dashboard

Provide stakeholders with a comprehensive view into your value stream analytics to compare metrics over time, identify trends, and take action for improvement. All without needing to buy or maintain a third-party tool.

Leverage DORA4 metrics strengthen your processes

GitLab provides DORA4 metrics to help you benchmark your DevSecOps maturity and unlock insights to optimize your workflow.

Analytics & insights

Drive DevSecOps transformations with the right data insights

Minimize risks and disruptions

Focus on remediation efforts and at-risk projects with metrics from our security dashboard and compliance center.

Streamline your workflows

Increase the effectiveness and efficiency of your development teams with CI/CD analytics, and insights from the operations and environments dashboards.

AI Product Analytics

Drive continuous improvement with insights from GitLab Duo

Track the effectiveness of AI

Discover the effect of GitLab’s AI features on your cycle time, deployment frequency, and more with insights from the AI impact dashboard. You can even evaluate the ROI on your AI investments over time.

Plan ahead

GitLab Duo provides value stream forecasting that predicts your productivity metrics to identify potential areas for future improvement, and strengthen planning and decision-making.

GitLab is the one tool that connects our whole team. You always see GitLab open and everything is based on GitLab. GitLab is the backbone of our software development.

Alex Lossent

Version Control Systems Service Manager, CERN

cern.png

12,000+

GitLab users

120,000

CI jobs/month

Explore all visibility and measurement features

