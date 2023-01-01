In migrating to GitLab, the team moved 1,500 projects, over 30 organizations, 500 users, and 50GB of data in four weeks. The team is now rapidly progressing towards meeting the corporate goal to move 50% of its applications to the cloud in three to five years. Accelerating business transformation is an important part in managing costs and maintaining sustainable growth.

With GitLab, the team has embraced cloud technology and has automated manual processes. “GitLab helps us with multi cloud deployments. We can deploy runners in any infrastructure, and we’re currently using them to deploy to AWS and GCP. Deploying to the cloud has been simple, and in the year we’ve been using GitLab, we’re in a good position to meet our goal of moving to the cloud,” explained Caio. The team’s CI runners are deployed everywhere, and team members appreciate that they always scale.

Since using GitLab, the team has experienced increased communication. “With merge requests and code review capabilities, we’re able to collaborate more. Everyone knows that GitLab is our central tool, so we have a single source of truth where everyone can discuss projects,” said Caio. With tooling simplification, the team has not only streamlined its workflow but also improved productivity. The organisation has seen an added benefit of attracting new talent to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, since software professionals want to use market leading technology to innovate. The company is well-known for its ambitious growth and transformation strategy, and by simplifying technology, the Bank has become more innovative and agile in responding to their customers’ needs.

The team has observed that GitLab has helped with onboarding new hires. By only having to learn one tool, with useful templates, new hires have been able to push code on their second day. The team has created an internal training service called “DevOps Academy,” which onboards new developers to the simplified tech stack in one week. As an open source project, DevOps Academy uses GitLab to teach team members their development workflow.

The team is looking forward to embracing GitLab features more deeply by moving away from Jenkins for CD and using GitLab to identify and track metrics. Reflecting on the move to GitLab, Caio shared, "We've been getting good feedback about GitLab from other teams. The team is really jumping into it and learning how to use it. Our workflow is more streamlined and efficient, and we're accelerating business transformation." GitLab represents the bank's commitment to achieving its strategic objectives by reducing complexity, investing in new capabilities, accelerating its cloud journey to shape its vision to be Australia's bank of choice.