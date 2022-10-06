Why Ultimate?

Achieve organization wide security, compliance, and planning with GitLab Ultimate

GitLab Ultimate is ideal for organizations aiming to drive business results while managing priorities, security, risk, and compliance. It allows for improved license utilization by allowing free guest users and includes priority support, upgrade assistance, and a Technical Account Manager for eligible customers.

Buy Ultimate now Learn about Premium

Please note this is not a comprehensive set of capabilities in GitLab Ultimate, visit about.gitlab.com/features for the latest. GitLab continuously adds features every month and evaluates features that can be moved to lower tiers to benefit more users.

GitLab Ultimate helps you

GitLab Ultimate provides a single, scalable interface for organization wide DevSecOps, reducing handoffs across tools and teams - thereby improving efficiencies.

ROI calculator

How much is your toolchain costing you?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

How many people are using and maintaining your tool chain?

Approximately, what is your spend per year (in USD) on these capabilities?

$
$
$
$
$
$
$

We need more information to complete this calculation. Please contact us for assistance.

Talk to an expert

You could save $error annually by switching to GitLab Ultimate!

GitLab Ultimate is the best choice for your company to achieve organization wide security, compliance, and planning.

Your current spend

$97,000

Vs.

GitLab Ultimate

$119,800

Buy Ultimate now
GitLab Ultimate includes:
  • Advanced security testing
  • Vulnerability management
  • Compliance pipelines
  • Portfolio management
  • Value stream management
  • 50,000 CI/CD minutes per month
  • Support
  • Free guest users
Learn more about Ultimate

The results are purely an estimate and subject to change based on various factors that went into the calculation.

You could save $error annually by switching to GitLab Premium!

GitLab Premium is the best choice for your company to enhance team productivity and collaboration.

Your current spend

$97,000

Vs.

GitLab Premium

$119,800

Buy Premium now
GitLab Premium includes:
  • Faster code reviews
  • Advanced CI/CD
  • Enterprise agile planning
  • Release controls
  • Self-managed reliability
  • 10,000 CI/CD minutes per month
  • Support
Learn more about Premium

The results are purely an estimate and subject to change based on various factors that went into the calculation.

Ultimate features

Compare all features

Advanced security testing protects the integrity of your software supply chain with built in security testing. Learn more

Advanced security testing

Security Dashboards

Gain visibility into top-priority fixes by identifying and tracking trends in security risk across your entire organization.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Ensure you are not exposed to web application vulnerabilities like broken authentication, cross-site scripting, or SQL injection by dynamically investigating your running test applications in CI/CD pipelines.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Vulnerability Management

Empower your entire team, and not just Security, to act on security findings with a unified interface for scan results from all GitLab Security scanners.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Dependency Scanning

Protect your application from vulnerabilities that affect dynamic dependencies by automatically detecting well-known security bugs in your included libraries.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Container Scanning

Run a security scan to ensure the Docker images for your application do not have any known vulnerabilities in the environment where your code is shipped.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Vulnerability Reports

Vulnerability Reports give teams an effient way to view, triage, track, and resolve vulnerabilities detected in applications, giving you full visibility into your organization’s risk. They are available for groups, projects, and the Security Center.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

API Fuzz Testing

Test the APIs in your apps to find vulnerabilities and bugs that traditional QA processes miss.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Vulnerability Database

Test the APIs in your apps to find vulnerabilities and bugs that traditional QA processes miss.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Custom Rulesets for SAST

GitLab SAST allows users to change the vulnerability detection defaults to tailor results to their organization's preferences. SAST custom rulesets allow you to exclude rules and modify the behavior of existing rules.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

On-demand DAST

Identify vulnerabilities in your running application, independent of code changes or merge requests.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Create Jira issues from vulnerabilities

Efficiently collaborate between teams using GitLab for security testing and Jira for agile planning. Create a Jira issue type of your choosing directly from a vulnerability record.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Project Dependency List

Identify components included in your project by accessing the Dependency List (also referred to as Bill of Materials or BOM), which is often requested by Security and Compliance teams.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

DAST Configuration UI

Enabling DAST is now as simple as three clicks. This guided configuration experience makes it easier for non-CI experts to get started with GitLab DAST. The tool helps a user create a merge request to enable DAST scanning while leveraging best configuration practices like using the GitLab-managed DAST.gitlab-ci.yml template.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Coverage-guided Fuzz Testing

Find security vulnerabilities and bugs in your app that traditional QA processes miss.

Documentation
Advanced security testing

Configuration UI

Enabling DAST is now as simple as three clicks. This guided configuration experience makes it easier for non-CI experts to get started with GitLab DAST. The tool helps a user create a merge request to enable DAST scanning while leveraging best configuration practices like using the GitLab-managed DAST.gitlab-ci.yml template.

Documentation

Security risk mitigation helps you manage your organization's security policies, alerts, and approval rules. Learn more

Security risk mitigation

Security Approvals

Require approval from your security team before allowing developers to merge in code that introduces new vulnerabilities.

Documentation
Security risk mitigation

Security Policies

Allow security teams to manage and enforce security policies for GitLab projects and for Kubernetes clusters.

Documentation
Security risk mitigation

Integrated security training

Enable security training from our content partners to see lessons embedded in the vulnerability management experience. Links to training are dynamically provided in merge request security scan results, the pipeline security tab, and vulnerability details pages. We use the type of security issue and project language to provide the best available match for the most relevant, targeted learning experience.

Documentation

Compliance ensures your code, deployments, and environments comply with changing regulations and emerging risks. Learn more

Compliance

License Compliance

Check that licenses of your dependencies are compatible with your application, and approve or deny them. Results are then shown in the Merge Request and in the Pipeline view.

Documentation
Compliance

Compliance report

View an aggregated list of merge requests for all projects in a group. Easily identify and act on merge requests that are out of compliance or generate and export a chain of custody report for the group's projects.

Documentation
Compliance

Quality Management

Define and plan test cases, maintain test execution results and create a backlog of work from failed tests.

Documentation
Compliance

Requirements Management

Gather, document, refine, and track approval of business and system requirements. Define traceability between requirements and other requirements, code, or test cases.

Documentation
Compliance

Require a Jira issue before merging code

Help teams using both Jira and GitLab better collaborate and stay in sync by requiring that a Jira issue to be linked to each merge request.

Documentation
Compliance

Compliance pipeline configuration

Ensure projects perform the steps necessary to meet regulatory requirements with a common pipeline definition that will run for all projects which adhere to a given compliance framework.

Documentation
Compliance

Streaming Audit Events

Send audit events as they occur to a destination of your choosing. Use this to drive custom automation, create backups, or integrate with other data streams. Configure this with the API or GitLab UI.

Documentation
Compliance

External status checks

Send merge request data to third-party systems for validation before merging.

Documentation
Compliance

Credentials inventory

Keep track of all the personal access tokens, SSH keys, and GPG keys that can be used for access and verification. See when they expire and manage rotation policies.

Documentation
Compliance

Chain of custody report

View an aggregated list of merge requests for all projects in a group. Easily identify and act on merge requests that are out of compliance or generate and export a chain of custody report for the group's projects.

Documentation

Portfolio management allows you to manage large scale organization wide projects. Learn more

Portfolio management

Multi-level Epics

Plan and track strategies, initiatives, and features with multi-level epics. Organize and prioritize work across multiple children epics and their issues within the Epic Tree.

Documentation
Portfolio management

Issue and Epic Health Reporting

Report on and quickly respond to the health of individual issues and epics by viewing red, amber, or green health statuses on your Epic Tree.

Documentation
Portfolio management

Portfolio-level Roadmaps

Establish product vision and strategy, gain progress insights, organize, govern and shape the effort of multi-disciplinary teams with portfolio-level roadmaps.

Documentation

Value stream management measures and manages the business value of your DevSecOps lifecycle. Learn more

Value stream management

Insights

Charts to visualize data such as triage hygiene, issues created/closed in a given period, average time for merge requests to be merged and much more.

Documentation
Value stream management

Log forwarding

Forward your logs to a central system.

Documentation
Value stream management

DORA Metrics: Metrics overview in Value Stream Analytics

Value Stream Analytics (VSA) metrics overview dashboard with the four DORA metrics

Documentation
Value stream management

DORA 4 Metrics: Change Failure Rate

Monitor the change failure rate, improve your uptime, and reduce service impairments on your environments.

Documentation
Value stream management

DORA 4 Metrics: Time To restore Service

Monitor the time to restore service over time, improve your uptime, and reduce service impairments on your environments.

Documentation
Value stream management

DORA-4 metric - Deployment frequency

Monitor the frequency of your deployments over time, find bottlenecks, and make improvements when necessary.

Documentation
Value stream management

DORA-4 metric - Lead time for changes

Monitor the frequency of your deployments over time, find bottlenecks, and make improvements when necessary.

Documentation

Free guest users

Free guest users

Free guest users

Guest users don't count towards the license count.

Documentation

Ultimate features unrelated to a theme

ULTIMATE FEATURES

DevOps Adoption

DevOps Adoption shows you which teams across your organization are using GitLab Issues, Merge Requests, Approvals, Runners, Pipelines, Deploys, and Scanning, and also shows the trend of adoption over time.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Satisfy Requirements from CI/CD pipelines

This powerful feature uses the GitLab single-application model to allow testing run in the CI/CD pipelines to satisfy your requirements. This automates the cumbersome task of identifying satisfied requirements, and enables your organization to focus on delivering value.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Automated solutions for Container Scanning vulnerabilities

Download and apply a patch to fix vulnerabilities affecting your codebase.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Automated solutions for Dependency Scanning vulnerabilities

Download and apply a patch to fix vulnerabilities affecting your codebase.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Dynamic API Security Testing (DAST API)

Gain insight into vulnerabilities across your entire running application's attack surface, not just your UI. Leverages Postman collection, HAR files, and OpenAPI specifications to automatically discover and dynamically test URLs and API endpoints.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Site and Scanner profiles for On-demand DAST scans

Reuse configuration profiles quickly with on-demand DAST scans, instead of reconfiguring scans every time you need to run one. Mix different scan profiles with site profiles to quickly conduct scans that cover different areas or depths of your application and API.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Custom Rulesets for Secret Detection

GitLab Secret Detection allows users to change the vulnerability detection defaults to tailor results to their organization's preferences. Secret Detection now supports disabling existing rules and adding new regex patterns that allow the detection of any type of custom secret.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Scheduling On-demand DAST scans

Set on-demand DAST scans to run on ad hoc or recurring schedules.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Portfolio Management

Plan and track work at the project and portfolio level. Manage capacity and resources together with Portfolio Management.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Create test cases from within GitLab

Create and view test cases from within GitLab. This allows for seamless collaboration between contributors.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Status Page

Deploy a static web page to communicate with stakeholders during an incident. Push updates to the Status Page directly from the incident.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

View deployment status on the Environments page

You can view the deployment status directly from the environment page when there is an upcoming deployment. This shows the build number, author, and status icon, so you can take action immediately without needing to navigate to another location.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

View alerts on the Environments page

Seeing triggered alerts alongside the status of your environments enable you to take immediate action to remedy the situation.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Standalone Vulnerability Objects

Track and manage detected project vulnerabilities like you would an Issue. Link directly to a specific vulnerability occurrence's page, create and link a remediation issue, and see vulnerability information persisted between security scans on the same branch.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Code Quality violation notices in MR diffs

Code Quality violations introduced in a merge request are annotated in the merge request diff view to detail how the code quality could decrease if merged.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Import & Export Requirements

To better collaborate with external groups and organizations, requirements can be imported and exported in CSV format. This allows teams to use a single interface for development and testing against requirements.

Documentation
ULTIMATE FEATURES

Linked Epics

Mark epics as linked to one another.

Documentation
Buy Ultimate now Learn about Premium
On this page
Overview
ROI calculator
Ultimate features
Get in touch

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with the One DevOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert