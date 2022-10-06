- 1
Why Premium?
Enhance team productivity and coordination with GitLab Premium.
GitLab Premium is ideal for scaling and multi-team organizations to enhance productivity and coordination. It adds enterprise level features like priority support, upgrade assistance and a technical account manager (for eligible accounts) as well as enterprise readiness features for self-managed instances like high availability and disaster recovery.
Please note this is not a comprehensive set of capabilities in GitLab Premium, visit about.gitlab.com/features for the latest. GitLab continuously adds features every month and evaluates features that can be moved to lower tiers to benefit more users.
GitLab Premium helps you
GitLab Premium introduces capabilities that allow enterprises analyze team, project and group trends to uncover patterns and setup consistent standards to improve overall productivity.
With Advanced CI/CD and faster code reviews, GitLab Premium helps you build, maintain, deploy and monitor complex application pipelines better to deliver products faster.
Release controls in GitLab Premium ensure that teams ship high quality and secure code.
Faster code reviews ensure high code quality across teams through seamless code review workflows. Learn more
Multiple approvers in code review
To ensure strict code review, you can require a minimum number of users to approve of a merge request before it is able to be merged.
Code Owners
Assign Code Owners to files to indicate the team members responsible for code in your project. Code owners are assigned automatically as merge request approvers.
Code Review Analytics
Find bottlenecks in your code review process by understanding how long open merge requests have been in review.
Code Quality Reports
Full Code Quality reports are available on the pipeline page, showing areas of the codebase that do not meet the organization's preferred style or standards.
Merged results pipelines
Keep master green. A special pipeline runs on the results of merged code before merging into master to detect changes that may be green on a branch but will fail master when merged.
Comments in Review Apps
Shorten the feedback cycle and enable stakeholders to provide comments through a form in your review app - which is then automatically added to the related merge request.
Advanced CI/CD allows you to build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines. Learn more
Operations Dashboard
Visualize the history and current status of pipelines across projects and groups all in a single dashboard that can be customized for each user.
Merge Trains
Reduce pipeline queueing and waiting time with merge trains which allows parallel pipeline execution, with each pipeline building off the merge result of the previous one.
CI/CD for external repo
Connect your projects hosted on external services (like GitHub or Bitbucket) and leverage the power of GitLab CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy your applications easily.
Multi-project pipeline graphs
Visualize how pipelines across projects are linked together, including cross project dependencies.
Environments Dashboard
Visualize cross-project environments, track change flow from development to production, track pipeline status and diagnose issues from a single dashboard.
GitOps deployment management
Run GitOps-style deployments tightly integrated into GitLab
Instance file templates
Define custom LICENSE, .gitignore, Dockerfile and .gitlab-ci.yml templates for your GitLab instance to make consistency easier.
Group file templates
Define custom LICENSE, .gitignore, Dockerfile and .gitlab-ci.yml templates for your GitLab instance to make consistency easier.
Fine-grained access controls for CI/CD based Kubernetes deployments
Restrict GitLab CI/CD deployment jobs using Kubernetes RBAC
Group Code Coverage Data
Tracking code coverage changes for multiple projects can be a time consuming and low value task for a team lead. GitLab provides a page that aggregates the code coverage data for a group's projects and makes it available for download.
Robust deploy and rollback bundle
Encapsulate knowledge of deploying and rolling back into something more than a script, perhaps similar to a k8s operator. Something that knows how to handle failure. e.g. if you’re deploying 7 services and one fails, you can’t just stop, you probably have to rollback the 6 that succeeded, as well as the 7th that failed. (Now, depending on implementation, it still might be a script that triggers some kind of operator). GitLab can deploy and rollback, but only via scripts with limited error handling.
Enterprise agile planning helps you plan and manage your projects, programs, and products with integrated Agile support. Learn more
Multiple Issue Assignees
Assign more than one person to an issue at a time.
Roadmaps
Visualize multiple epics and milestones across time in a roadmap view.
Issue Board Milestone Lists
Issue board lists that pull in issues in a given milestone
Single level Epics
Plan and track features and work group level epics that collect issues together. Easily create and assign Issues directly from the Epic itself.
Scoped Labels
Assign scoped labels mutually exclusively when they have the same scope.
Promote Issue to Epic
Promote an issue to epic to continue collaboration at a higher-level work abstraction.
Multiple Group Issue Boards
Multiple Group Issue Boards, similar to Multiple Project Issue Boards
Issue Dependencies
Explicitly mark issues as blocked and blocking and track their status. Blocked issues are visible in the issue card view for easy identification.
Issue Weights
GitLab lets you manage issues using Agile practices by setting the weight of an issue.
Issue Board Configuration
Associate a board with a milestone, labels, an assignee, and a weight
Issue Board Assignee Lists
Issue board lists that pull in issues assigned to a given user
Issue Analytics
See issue analytics at the group level.
Burndown Charts
GitLab provides Burndown Charts as part of Milestones and Iterations. This allows users to better track progress during a sprint or while working on a new version of their software.
Burnup Charts
With Milestone and Iteration Burnup Charts, you can better understand scope change during a sprint or while working on a new version of your software.
View Jira issues in GitLab
Extends the Jira integration, adding an option to display a list of Jira issues natively inside the GitLab project, allowing developers working primarily in GitLab to remain in flow, without having to reference a second tool for tracking what work needs to get done.
Iteration Cadences
Automate the creation and management of iterations with iteration cadences at the group level, automatically roll issues from the previous iteration to the next, view all the issues for the iteration you’re currently working on within your group or project, and enable all subgroups and projects to stay in sync on the same cadence.
Confidential Epics
Organize a collection of related confidential issues into a confidential epic, allowing you to manage sensitive work more efficiently.
Release controls ensure teams ship high quality and secure code. Learn more
Approval rules for code review
Approval rules ensure that the right people review merge requests by specifying eligible approvers and the minimum number of approvals required for a merge request.
Required Merge Request Approvals
Guarantee quality and standards of your code by mandating a set number of necessary approvals and predefine a list of specific approvers.
Push rules
Reject new code and commits that don't comply with company policy.
Merge Request Dependencies
Coordinate the order in which merge requests are merged within the same project and/or across different projects.
Restrict push and merge access
Extend the base functionality of protected branches and choose which users can push or merge to a protected branch.
Protected Environments
Specify which person, group, or account is allowed to deploy to a given environment, allowing further protection and safety of sensitive environments.
Lock project membership to group
Group owners can prevent new members from being added to projects within a group.
Geolocation-aware DNS
Users using Geolocation-aware DNS can be transparently directed to the closest server available and access repository data faster.
Self-managed reliability ensures disaster recovery, high availability and load balancing of your self-managed deployment. Learn more
Disaster Recovery
Fail over in minutes to another data-center.
Log forwarding
Forward your logs to a central system.
Maintenance mode
Maintenance mode allows systems administrators to perform maintenance operations, such as preparing for a scheduled failover, with minimal disruption to end users.
Distributed cloning with GitLab Geo
Built for distributed teams, GitLab Geo helps to reduce time to clone and fetch large repos with GitLab Geo - thereby speeding up the user experience for all users regardless of location.
Fault-tolerant Git storage with Gitaly
Configure replicated Git storage with automatic failover, strong consistency, and read distribution for improved fault tolerance and performance.
Support for Scaled Architectures
Scale GitLab services across multiple nodes to manage demand and provide redundancy. Determine the optimal architecture for your needs using reference architectures.
Container Registry geographic replication
Supports distributed teams by running multiple registry instances across several regions and syncing between data centers.
