Why Premium?

GitLab Premium,
now with agentic AI
Now Featuring GitLab Duo Agent Platform
Enterprise-grade agentic AI capabilities for your software lifecycle to help you move faster while maintaining security and IP protection.
Agentic Chat
From passive prompts to active task execution
Code and test generation
Explain, fix, and refactor code
Access to foundational agents
Agents & Flows
Automatically solving tasks across the software lifecycle with agentic AI
Out-of-the-box agentic AI with domain-specific expertise
AI Catalog for software teams to collaborate with their agents and flows
GitLab Premium features
For scaling development teams
Secure, unified & collaborative development
Built from the ground up to secure your source code
Enhanced CI/CD
A modern platform for modern workflows
Secure access and governance
Granular access controls and usage tracking to support audit requirements
Priority support
24x5 coverage and SLAs to resolve issues faster
One platform for teams of every size
Build secure software, faster
with GitLab Premium
* Available on GitLab.com plans only
** Available on Self-Managed plans only
Amount of time that projects can use to run jobs on instance runners on GitLab.com
compute minutes
Storage usage limits include Git repository and Large File Storage (LFS).
Automate code building, testing, and deployment with customizable pipelines and integrated security.
Identify vulnerabilities in container images early in development, providing remediation paths before security risks reach production environments.
Publish static websites for free with GitLab Pages
Publish from your repository using any site generator, with automatic CI/CD deployment, custom domains, SSL support, and access controls.
Jira Development Panel Integration
Reference Jira issues in GitLab with automatic two-way linking.
Customizable pre-receive Git hooks that enforce commit content standards, message formats, branch naming rules, and file requirements.
Customize approval workflows with rules defining who must review code before merging, including options to prevent self-approvals and require authentication.
Identify maintainability issues during code review, displaying findings directly in merge requests.
Safeguard testing and production environments by restricting deployment access to authorized users only.
Code without local setup using Web IDE and Workspaces to access fully-featured development environments on remote servers.
Multiple approvers in code review
Define how many approvals a merge request must receive before it's merged, and which users should approve.
Remote repository pull mirroring
Automatically sync branches, tags, and commits from external repositories every 30 minutes, with safeguards to prevent data loss.
Measure the impact of GitLab Duo on software development lifecycle (SDLC) performance.
Start shipping better software faster
Start shipping better software faster
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.