GitLab’s Community Edition was introduced at NVIDIA in much the same way. While GitLab was introduced internally in 2016, the overall acceptance rate has skyrocketed and is now fully supported. As the tool was utilized by additional people, it became clear that GitLab’s integration capabilities, scalability, and ease of use are elements that not all other tools share. “GitLab is the only Git server that really gives us those capabilities. I think that's been a huge thing for us as the administrators,” Sage said.

GitLab Geo is especially critical to enable distributed teams to work efficiently and effectively. GitLab Geo reduces the time — and stress — it takes for NVIDIA’s distributed development teams to clone and manage projects. “GitLab has continually gotten better with scalability. It's gotten more ability to spread among more nodes. With Geo, within one data center, we can now scale ... We have a bunch of nodes running and sharing the load, and it's all invisible to the users, and it's continued work there to make it scale better, be more fault-tolerant, more high availability,” Sage said. “We're now doing zero downtime upgrades, I mean all that stuff has been really great improvements in the product that makes it easier to run and manage in a large deployment.”

GitLab Geo is empowering NVIDIA to easily span the globe and provide services for their international teams. Utilizing GitLab Geo’s read-only mirrors, the company is able to keep data close to users — instead of having them waste hours waiting for large repos to be pulled down to work on them.

The end goal is to provide developers with a dedicated, scalable, experience — and prevent users from hitting all of the servers at once. The company is also in the process of establishing additional facilities and GitLab Geo with High Availability capabilities is helping teams be prepared for any disaster recovery needs and maintain their uptime capabilities.

GitLab also provides a level of transparency that other tools do not. “The fact that you're so transparent in your development process is huge. It helped me come up to speed relatively quickly. But, also I’m able to understand how the product works internally and be able to actually fix things myself,” Herlihy said.