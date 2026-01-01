GitLab now GovRAMP certified!
GitLab for Public Sector
The intelligent orchestration platform to accelerate your speed to mission.
GitLab Dedicated for Government
The only FedRAMP Moderate authorized, single-tenant DevSecOps platform with AI capabilities built in — managed by GitLab, so your team focuses on mission, not infrastructure.Learn more
Built for efficiency
Reduce complexity. Accelerate delivery.
Duo Agent Platform moves AI beyond coding — automating security reviews, compliance checks, and pipeline fixes in one governed system, including self-hosted and air-gapped deployments.
GitLab boosts efficiency and modernization in software development
20%
gain in individual developer productivity
400%
Return on investment
<6 months
payback period
Secure Software by Design
Accelerate software delivery without compromising security.
Enforce security policies and compliance controls across every change — whether written by a developer or an AI agent — with no developer opt-out and one audit trail spanning your entire SDLC.
Recognized by leading industry analysts
Zero Trust
Adopt Zero Trust architecture seamlessly across your organization
Tailor permission levels with granular security settings and enforce security policies that prevent insecure code from being merged into production branches without approval.
If there's a vulnerability in a critical system on a Naval ship, we can't wait two years to fix it. It's essential to national security that we do it in days, if not hours. GitLab is fundamental to how we do that.
Uniquely suited to public sector
Elevate your GitLab solution with our service offerings and security designations
GitLab is aligned to NIST's guidance, helping CIOs implement the required actions for software supply chain security to proactively defend their agencies.
Discover which option is right for you. View plans
GitLab Ultimate
For enterprises looking to deliver software faster.
GitLab Dedicated for Government
For government agencies and customers in highly regulated industries.
Ship better software. Faster
Ship better software. Faster
See what your team can do with the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.