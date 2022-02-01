GitLab for Public Sector

How does GitLab help government organizations become more productive, efficient and effective?

A complete DevOps platform enables speed to mission delivery.

Continuous Integration and Delivery

Build high-quality applications at scale with GitLab CI/CD. Accelerate your agency’s digital transformation journey, break down department silos, and streamline efficiency.

  • Ensure every code change is reasonable
  • Scale testing with parallel builds and flexible pipelines
  • Save time with auto-scaling CI/CD job runners
Security

Delivering software innovation faster can streamline your mission accelerating results, allowing your organization to better serve its citizens and protect the nation.

  • Strike a balance between managing risk and business agility
  • Secure the software supply chain with signed commits, preventing unauthorized pushes
  • View, triage, trend, track, and resolve vulnerabilities
Agile Project Management

Gain visibility across your organization to deliver on time and on budget. Enable cross-functional collaboration and keep stakeholders connected with kanban boards, epics, and roadmaps.

  • Link issues with code changes
  • Manage sprints & backlogs
  • Connect strategy to execution
Source Code Management

Deliver better software faster with our enterprise-ready version control and collaboration. Coordinate work, track and review changes, and manage delivery all in one interface.

  • Streamline code reviews with live previews
  • Leverage custom project templates and automated workflows
  • Manage projects and teams of any size
Speed. Efficiency. Trust.

GitLab helps enterprises innovate quickly with all-in-one CI/CD, source code management, and security.

Enabling Asynchronous Collaboration

A modern software factory encourages the collaboration and teamwork needed to address the challenges of building and delivering applications. Break down silos to coordinate seamlessly across development, operations, and security with a consistent experience across the development lifecycle.

Quality, Accountability and Compliance

The backbone of the software factory is the continuous integration pipeline which automates development tasks to be completed for every code change. Remediate code quality issues and report changes in real-time with centralized reporting and a single view for both development and security.

Increase Operational Efficiency

Simplify the software development toolchain to reduce total cost of ownership with a system that provides an efficient and collaborative developer experience. GitLab helps enterprises innovate quickly with all-in-one CI/CD, source code management, and security.

GitLab Federal, LLC information

  • Federal Tax ID: 61-1917524
  • DUNS Number: 116955701
  • CAGE Code: 89TZ1
  • NAICS Code: 511210, 541511, 541512
  • GSA Schedule Number: GS-35F-0119Y

Export Control Classification

  • (ECCN): 5D992.c
  • (CCATS): G163509

