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Online Masterclass | GitLab x Carahsoft x ValiantysGitLab Dedicated for Government: Compliance Meets Speed in the AI Era
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GitLab Dedicated for Government

The only FedRAMP Moderate authorized, single-tenant DevSecOps platform with AI capabilities built in — managed by GitLab, so your team focuses on mission, not infrastructure.

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Built for efficiency

Reduce complexity. Accelerate delivery.

Duo Agent Platform moves AI beyond coding — automating security reviews, compliance checks, and pipeline fixes in one governed system, including self-hosted and air-gapped deployments.

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GitLab boosts efficiency and modernization in software development

20%

gain in individual developer productivity

400%

Return on investment

<6 months

payback period

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Secure Software by Design

Accelerate software delivery without compromising security.

Enforce security policies and compliance controls across every change — whether written by a developer or an AI agent — with no developer opt-out and one audit trail spanning your entire SDLC.

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Recognized by leading industry analysts

GitLab named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms
GitLab named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025.

Zero Trust

Adopt Zero Trust architecture seamlessly across your organization

Tailor permission levels with granular security settings and enforce security policies that prevent insecure code from being merged into production branches without approval.

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Slide 1 of 1
If there's a vulnerability in a critical system on a Naval ship, we can't wait two years to fix it. It's essential to national security that we do it in days, if not hours. GitLab is fundamental to how we do that.
97%
reduction in time to fix bugs
90%
reduction in software factory setup cost

Josh Metheney

Director of Engineering, Sigma Defense

Read the study
97%
reduction in time to fix bugs
90%
reduction in software factory setup cost

Uniquely suited to public sector

Elevate your GitLab solution with our service offerings and security designations

GitLab is aligned to NIST's guidance, helping CIOs implement the required actions for software supply chain security to proactively defend their agencies.

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Secure by design pledge

GitLab has signed CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

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GitLab Ultimate

For enterprises looking to deliver software faster.

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GitLab Dedicated for Government

For government agencies and customers in highly regulated industries.

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Federal Government
federal government thumbnailThe AI-powered DevSecOps platform that drives mission success.
State and Local Government
state and local government thumbnailDeliver efficient public services with GitLab.
Education
education thumbnailThe future of software development starts here.

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