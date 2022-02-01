GitLab Federal, LLC information
- Federal Tax ID: 61-1917524
- DUNS Number: 116955701
- CAGE Code: 89TZ1
- NAICS Code: 511210, 541511, 541512
- GSA Schedule Number: GS-35F-0119Y
Export Control Classification
- (ECCN): 5D992.c
- (CCATS): G163509
Trusted by government. Loved by developers.
A complete DevOps platform enables speed to mission delivery.
Build high-quality applications at scale with GitLab CI/CD. Accelerate your agency’s digital transformation journey, break down department silos, and streamline efficiency.
Delivering software innovation faster can streamline your mission accelerating results, allowing your organization to better serve its citizens and protect the nation.
Gain visibility across your organization to deliver on time and on budget. Enable cross-functional collaboration and keep stakeholders connected with kanban boards, epics, and roadmaps.
Deliver better software faster with our enterprise-ready version control and collaboration. Coordinate work, track and review changes, and manage delivery all in one interface.
GitLab helps enterprises innovate quickly with all-in-one CI/CD, source code management, and security.
A modern software factory encourages the collaboration and teamwork needed to address the challenges of building and delivering applications. Break down silos to coordinate seamlessly across development, operations, and security with a consistent experience across the development lifecycle.
The backbone of the software factory is the continuous integration pipeline which automates development tasks to be completed for every code change. Remediate code quality issues and report changes in real-time with centralized reporting and a single view for both development and security.
Simplify the software development toolchain to reduce total cost of ownership with a system that provides an efficient and collaborative developer experience. GitLab helps enterprises innovate quickly with all-in-one CI/CD, source code management, and security.
