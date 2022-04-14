GitLab for telecommunications

Innovate beyond the competition and deliver secure, revenue-driving software at scale.
Try Ultimate for Free

Trusted by

Logo: Deutsche Telekom black logoRadiofrance logo logoFullsave logo logo
Telecommunications hero

A modern platform for modern workflows

Working with legacy code? GitLab’s platform will bring you up to speed.

Build the best fleet management tools and create marketplaces where independent software vendors (ISVs) can sell value-added services — all in one place.

Learn more

Drive innovation without sacrificing security

Meet evolving customer needs. Don’t introduce more risk.

Reduce risk with built-in security

Avoid costly security leaks and protect your reputation with automated security tools, like SAST, DAST, fuzz testing, secret scanning, container security scanning, and more.
Learn more

Build secure communication networks

Improve your software supply chain security, achieve SLSA security guarantees, and protect your organization against emerging threats.
Learn more

Quantify your risk

GitLab can create and ingest a dynamic software bill of materials (SBOM), providing a deep level of security transparency into both first-party developed code and adopted open source software (OSS).
Learn more

Manage vulnerabilities at scale

GitLab's vulnerability reports identify key dependency details throughout your supply chain, allowing you to proactively tackle vulnerabilities before merging or deploying code.
Learn more

Unlock your

digital transformation

7x

faster cycle times

12x

more releases

80%

fewer code defects
GitLab was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms.
Read the report

Customer success stories

Time to market was a big issue for us. Before our transformation to Agile and DevOps started, we had release cycles of nearly 18 months in some cases. We've been able to dramatically reduce that to roughly 3 months.

Thorsten Bastian

Business Owner IT, CI/CD Hub, Telekom IT, Deutsche Telekom

6x

Faster time to market

13000

Active GitLab users

Read the case study

Reduce costs

With GitLab, you’ll have a significant ROI — and with our single platform, you can cut costs on integrations and license fees.

Drive revenue

Thanks to our automation and AI tools, developers can be even more productive, accelerating feedback loops and time-to-revenue.

Try our ROI calculator
telecomm earn graph

Automate compliance at scale

Practice continuous compliance

Ensure every change introduced to your codebase is compliant, automatically, with our compliance frameworks.
Learn more

Implement Policy as Code

Automate policy enforcement across your software delivery lifecycle, reducing reliance on manual intervention and improving accuracy.

Streamline audit processes

Take a full snapshot of the data associated with each release, including test artifacts and internal milestones, and save it as release evidence.

Maintain compliance

Ensure adherence to compliance policies with Audit Events, which provide a comprehensive history of audited events for the most relevant and sensitive types of actions.
Driving success in telecommunications with DevSecOps

How to improve efficiency, security, and time to market

Get the eBook

Industry leaders trust GitLab

GitLab ranks as a G2 Leader across DevOps categories.

G2 - Summer 2024 - LeaderG2 - Summer 2024 - Easiest to UseG2 - Summer 2024 - Users love usG2 - Summer 2024 - Best UsabilityG2 - Summer 2024 - Leader EMEAG2 - Summer 2024 - Leader EnterpriseG2 - Summer 2024 - Momentum LeaderG2 - Summer 2024 - Leader APAC
Gartner logo

GitLab is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

Read the report
Gartner logo

GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

Read the report

Financial Services

Reduce security and compliance risk and accelerate time to market

Public Sector

Grow your customer base and differentiate your product in the market

Education

Help everyone at your institution work together more efficiently

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Start free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn more about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert