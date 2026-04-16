Secure AI Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution (GA) Agentic vulnerability resolution uses iterative reasoning to analyze vulnerability context across the codebase, generate and validate high-quality fixes, and provide confidence scoring for proposed solutions.

AI Manage Claude Opus 4.7 now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform Anthropic's latest model is now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform via model selection in Agentic Chat and across agent-powered workflows.

AI Analyze Data Analyst Agent (GA) The Data Analyst Agent covers merge requests, issues, projects, pipelines, and jobs, querying data already in GitLab via natural language, without requiring GLQL knowledge or a dashboard request.

AI Manage Budget and usage guardrails for GitLab Credits Organizations scaling their use of agentic AI across the software lifecycle need cost predictability as they expand adoption. Spending caps for GitLab Credits put technology leaders in direct control.

AI Build CI Expert Agent (Beta) The CI Expert Agent inspects your repository, detects your language and framework, and proposes a working build and test pipeline with plain-language explanations for every decision.

AI Manage Mistral AI added as self-hosted model in GitLab Duo Agent Platform GitLab Duo Agent Platform now supports Mistral AI as an LLM platform for self-hosted model deployments. GitLab Self-Managed customers can configure Mistral AI models through the AI Gateway for use with agents and flows.

Secure Risk-based security prioritization and enforcement When severity scores don’t reflect real exploitability, developers stop trusting the signal and start ignoring it. This capability reduces triage work and ensures that developers focus on the findings that matter.

Manage Fine-grained permissions for personal access tokens (Beta) Limit each personal access token (PAT) to specific resources and actions, reducing the potential damage of a leaked or compromised token. Fine-grained PATs are available across all tiers, including Free.

Manage Service accounts: now on Free and available in subgroups and projects Service accounts are now available on GitLab.com across all tiers, including Free (up to 100 per top-level group). Teams can also create service accounts directly in subgroups and projects with scoped access.

Analyze Manage ClickHouse integration generally available for self-managed deployments Self-managed instances can now use ClickHouse as a production-ready analytics backend, powering dashboards and API endpoints that require high-performance data querying at scale.

AI Code GitLab now available on the Cursor marketplace GitLab is now available as a plugin on the Cursor marketplace, connecting Cursor to your GitLab instance via the GitLab MCP server.