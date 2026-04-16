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What's new in GitLab

Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.

Monthly releases

Latest release
  • April 16, 2026

GitLab 18.11: Extend agentic AI across the SDLC with confidence and control

Autonomous remediation driven by the need to reduce risk in software development, two new foundational agents for CI and analytics, budget guardrails and usage caps for GitLab Credits, and more.

Read the press release
Blog

Automate remediation with ready-to-merge AI code fixes

With GitLab 18.11, Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution becomes generally available, alleviating security bottlenecks.

Blog

CI Expert and Data Analyst AI agents target development gaps

Set up CI and query your software development lifecycle data with two new GitLab Duo Agent Platform foundational agents available in GitLab 18.11.

Blog

Budget guardrails for GitLab Credits

Learn how new spending caps and per-user credit limits give organizations the budget guardrails to scale GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Blog

GitLab Duo CLI: Agentic AI for the development lifecycle, now in the terminal

Developers who work outside the IDE and GitLab UI can access GitLab Duo Agent Platform in the terminal with built-in security controls and headless mode support.

This month's Notable Contributor: Rinku C

We are excited to recognize Rinku C, a Level 4 contributor with over 80 merged improvements across GitLab since joining in September 2025.

Read the release notes

What's coming

Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.

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What's happening at GitLab

GitLab AI Hackathon 2026: Meet the winners
News

GitLab AI Hackathon 2026: Meet the winners

News

GitLab and Anthropic: Governed AI for enterprise development

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Security Labs

Prepare your pipeline for AI-discovered zero-days

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Research Report

The Intelligent Software Development Era

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Research Report

The Economics of Software Innovation

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Blog series

Get started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform: The complete guide

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Customer story

Ericsson Cuts Deployment Time 50% With GitLab to Deliver Faster Value to its OSS/BSS Customers

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Customer story

Using GitLab, Thales revolutionizes in-flight entertainment with personalized experiences

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