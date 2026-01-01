Get the most out of GitLab

Explore docs, courses, demos, and community resources built to help you succeed.

Knowledge Base

Find common issues and fixes.

GitLab Docs

Learn GitLab and how to use it.

System status

Check GitLab operation system status.

New to GitLab? Start here

Get help & support

How to use GitLab registry caching?

Stay connected & inspired

Connect with the GitLab community

Join events, hackathons, forums, and discussions with developers worldwide.

See all the community resources

Help by topics

Securing your app

Detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities across your software lifecycle.

Agentic AI

Deploy autonomous agents with GitLab Duo Agent Platform to plan, code, and ship work.

Migrating to GitLab

Import projects and groups from GitHub, Bitbucket, and other platforms.

Install

Install GitLab on your preferred platform (Linux, cloud, or Kubernetes).

Administer

Learn how to administer GitLab Self-Managed.

Extend with GitLab

Use REST and GraphQL APIs, webhooks, and OAuth to build custom integrations.

Integrations

You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.

Best practice videos

Watch us use GitLab, and get best practices to take back to your team.

Contribute

Learn how to contribute to the development of the GitLab product.

Level up your skills with GitLab University

From your first commit to advanced workflows, find courses and certifications built for wherever you are with GitLab.

Go to GitLab University

Still have questions?

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