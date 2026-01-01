Securing your app

Detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities across your software lifecycle.

Agentic AI

Deploy autonomous agents with GitLab Duo Agent Platform to plan, code, and ship work.

Migrating to GitLab

Import projects and groups from GitHub, Bitbucket, and other platforms.

Install

Install GitLab on your preferred platform (Linux, cloud, or Kubernetes).

Administer

Learn how to administer GitLab Self-Managed.

Extend with GitLab

Use REST and GraphQL APIs, webhooks, and OAuth to build custom integrations.

Integrations

You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.

Best practice videos

Watch us use GitLab, and get best practices to take back to your team.

Contribute

Learn how to contribute to the development of the GitLab product.