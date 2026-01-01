Get the most out of GitLab
Explore docs, courses, demos, and community resources built to help you succeed.
New to GitLab? Start here
Tutorials
Step-by-step guides to getting started with GitLab, from Agile planning to securing and deploying your application.
Connect with the GitLab community
Join events, hackathons, forums, and discussions with developers worldwide.See all the community resources
Help by topics
Securing your app
Detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities across your software lifecycle.
Agentic AI
Deploy autonomous agents with GitLab Duo Agent Platform to plan, code, and ship work.
Migrating to GitLab
Import projects and groups from GitHub, Bitbucket, and other platforms.
Install
Install GitLab on your preferred platform (Linux, cloud, or Kubernetes).
Administer
Learn how to administer GitLab Self-Managed.
Extend with GitLab
Use REST and GraphQL APIs, webhooks, and OAuth to build custom integrations.
Integrations
You can integrate GitLab with external services for enhanced functionality.
Best practice videos
Watch us use GitLab, and get best practices to take back to your team.
Contribute
Learn how to contribute to the development of the GitLab product.
Level up your skills with GitLab University
From your first commit to advanced workflows, find courses and certifications built for wherever you are with GitLab.Go to GitLab University
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.