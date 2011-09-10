Close

For Ubuntu 20.04, arm64 packages are also available and will be automatically used on that platform when using the GitLab repository for installation.

1. Install and configure the necessary dependencies

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y curl openssh-server ca-certificates tzdata perl

Next, install Postfix to send notification emails. If you want to use another solution to send emails please skip this step and configure an external SMTP server after GitLab has been installed.

sudo apt-get install -y postfix

During Postfix installation a configuration screen may appear. Select 'Internet Site' and press enter. Use your server's external DNS for 'mail name' and press enter. If additional screens appear, continue to press enter to accept the defaults.

2. Add the GitLab package repository and install the package

curl https://packages.gitlab.com/install/repositories/gitlab/gitlab-ee/script.deb.sh | sudo bash

Next, install the GitLab package. Make sure you have correctly set up your DNS, and change

https://gitlab.example.com

to the URL at which you want to access your GitLab instance. Installation will automatically configure and start GitLab at that URL.

For

https://

http://

s

If you would like to specify a custom password for the initial administrator user (

root

sudo EXTERNAL_URL="https://gitlab.example.com" apt-get install gitlab-ee

3. Browse to the hostname and login

), heck the documentation . If a password is not specified, a random password will be automatically generated.

Unless you provided a custom password during installation, a password will be randomly generated and stored for 24 hours in

/etc/gitlab/initial_root_password

root

. Use this password with usernameto login.

See our documentation for detailed instructions on installing and configuration.

4. Set up your communication preferences

5. Recommended next steps

After completing your installation, consider the recommended next steps, including authentication options and sign-up restrictions.