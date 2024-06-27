GitLab 17 release event
The future of AI-driven software development
Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am EST / 3:30 pm UTC
Duration: 1 hour
Today AI can — and should — do much more than assist in code generation. AI should transform your workflow and make your entire software development lifecycle smarter, faster, and more secure. And with GitLab 17 and GitLab Duo, it does.
Join us for our annual virtual release event to see how your organization can improve collaboration, visibility, security, and cycle times with one platform powered by AI.
You’ll get a front row seat for:
- Demos of AI throughout the software lifecycle — from identifying and fixing vulnerabilities to troubleshooting CI/CD pipelines
- What you can expect the future to hold as AI in software development evolves
- How your organization can adopt AI while maintaining control and data privacy
- A sneak peek of what our team’s working on for future releases
Speakers
David DeSanto
Chief Product Officer
Ashley Kramer
Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer
Hillary Benson
Senior Director, Product Management
