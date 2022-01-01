Which GitLab edition is right for you?

GitLab comes in two distributions: the Enterprise Edition and the Community Edition. We recommend installing GitLab Enterprise Edition so you won't have to reinstall GitLab if you ever decide to upgrade to a paid tier or paid features.

RECOMMENDED

Enterprise Edition

  • Take advantage of all of GitLab’s features
  • Free tier available*
  • Support**
  • Easily upgrade to paid tier in the future
* See our pricing page for features available on each tier
** Support available on paid tiers only

Community Edition

  • Open source
  • Free tier only
  • No support
  • Will need to migrate to Enterprise Edition to upgrade to a paid tier in the future
