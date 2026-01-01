GitLab Partners
Partners complete our customer’s GitLab solutions.
Our partners are your advantage
GitLab works with partners worldwide so you get the integrations, support, and services you need across the software lifecycle.
Find authorized GitLab partners
GitLab Channel Services and Resale Partners
Global sales and services partners help you buy and deploy GitLab. That includes leading integrators, resellers, distributors, and MSPs who help teams get more from GitLab in production.
Certified service providers
Professional Services Partners (PSP)
PSPs help with implementation and adoption through deployment, integration, and optimization services. Partners must earn professional services certifications and show they can deliver GitLab projects for customers that align with GitLab best practices and drive measurable business value.
Where GitLab runs
Cloud Alliance Partners
Cloud providers and hyperscalers offer the public cloud services and marketplaces where you can buy and deploy GitLab. We partner with the industry's top cloud providers on integrations and simpler deployments in the environments developers already use.
Tools that integrate with GitLab
Technology Alliance Partners
Numerous independent software vendors and cloud-native platform vendors integrate with GitLab for a more complete stack. Together they help you meet unique requirements and keep GitLab modular and extensible across teams and architectures.
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