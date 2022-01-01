GitLab Ultimate for IBM

Accelerate innovation with the DevOps solution. Simplify how software is developed, delivered, and managed with technologies from GitLab and IBM.

Discover efficiency, deliver results

Increase productivity with agile collaboration and optimize delivery with data-driven automation. GitLab Ultimate provides the DevOps platform for delivering better hybrid cloud software faster with IBM.

Modernize applications with GitLab Ultimate on IBM Z

Now every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency, and traceability. Maximize return on software development and operations by delivering faster and more efficiently.

Automate your enterprise workloads to deliver better applications faster

For organizations to rapidly shift workloads to the cloud, they need a secure, portable method without vendor lock-in. GitLab Ultimate for IBM Cloud Paks is designed to help project teams that want to deploy an application to different systems located on environments such as IBM Cloud, IBM Z, or bare metal servers, as a single, comprehensive hybrid cloud solution.

Productive pipelines

GitLab Ultimate for IBM offers a standardized pipeline that builds on the CI/CD, application security testing, source control, and single-user experience of GitLab with out-of-the-box extensions for service virtualization, integration testing, release orchestration, and scalable governance.

Integrated DevSecOps

Together, IBM and GitLab help clients streamline collaboration to improve productivity and accelerate innovation in the environment of their choosing. Discover an integrated DevSecOps approach with extensions for other tools.

Unparalleled automation

GitLab Ultimate is integrated with IBM Cloud Paks, IBM Watson AIOps, IBM Z, and IBM Power to help teams become more agile and efficient. With GitLab Ultimate for IBM, companies can automate work across business users, developers, and IT teams.

Get started with GitLab and IBM

From centralized management to cost reduction – GitLab for IBM Cloud Paks, Watson, IBM Z, and IBM Power offers an end-to-end solution that streamlines hybrid software delivery across multiple pipelines.

GitLab + IBM Cloud Paks

Leverage AI-powered software built on Red Hat OpenShift for hybrid clouds. With GitLab and IBM Cloud Paks, fully implement intelligent workflows to accelerate your business’s digital transformation.

Key use cases for the new product include efficient and secure automation of software development, delivery, and management, and the use of AI to accelerate DevOps by making processes and responses more intelligent.

JAY LYMAN, 451 RESEARCH (2021)

Discover the benefits of GitLab on IBM

Gitlab commit virtual 2020

Opening Keynote: The Power of GitLab - Sid Sijbrandij

Videos

Customer Success Webinar: OneMain Financial: GitLab and DBB on IBM Z How to transform legacy IT into a z/OS DevOps team

Whitepapers

An overview of GitLab Ultimate for IBM Cloud Paks IBM GitLab Utlimate and IBM Z: Solution Brief

Blogs

Accelerating Modernization on IBM Power with GitLab GitLab Runner Operator on IBM Power GitLab's journey on Linux on IBM Z and Red Hat OpenShift IBM GitLab Utlimate and IBM Z: Podcast with Rosalind Radcliffe Expanding our DevOps portfolio with GitLab Ultimate for IBM Cloud Paks The Importance of DevOps Automation Automating the Enterprise One Idea at a time What does IBM partnership with GitLab mean for Rational test GitLab and UrbanCode

