GitLab on VMware Tanzu

Empower your team to continuously deliver better code with the DevOps platform to plan, build, test, and deploy on VMware Tanzu.

VMWare Tanzu

Run anywhere together

Develop cloud native applications for the VMware Tanzu platform. Free workloads from infrastructure to work independently and run anywhere with GitLab – a single solution for everyone on your pipeline. Build, secure, deploy, and migrate applications to VMware services via a complete DevSecOps self-service model with GitLab and Tanzu. The finish line: digital transformation. GitLab gets you there.

Read the blog Start your free trial

Develop better cloud native applications faster with GitLab and VMware Tanzu

Reduce friction across teams and workflows to compress cycle times with GitLab’s consistent, scalable interface. Iterate faster and innovate together with built-in planning, monitoring, and reporting solutions plus tight VMware Tanzu integration.

One-for-all collaboration

Optimize contributions. From issue tracking to code review, GitLab reduces rework. Happier developers expand product roadmaps instead of repairing old roads.

Unshakable automation

Deploy unstoppable software with DevSecOps. Automated workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks on VMware Tanzu.

Countless wins

Mature, profit, repeat. Grow your market share and revenue when you continuously deliver on-budget, on-time, and always-up products.

Get started with GitLab and VMware Tanzu Joint Solutions

GitLab is a featured DevOps solution in the VMware Tanzu Marketplace. As an open core platform, GitLab integrates with your current processes so you can adopt an end-to-end software delivery lifecycle while maintaining the investment in your current toolchain. Leverage GitLab and VMware Tanzu joint solutions to create a continuous integration (CI) pipeline with Kubernetes, enable Continuous Verification, and more.

VMware Tanzu Application Service (TAS)

Leverage automated workflows with GitLab CI/CD to deploy ava, .NET, and Node applications on TAS. GitLab on TAS is a joint solution for cloud native development, legacy app migration, and modernization.

Learn more →

VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKGI) validated

Helm chart delivers GitLab to VMware-based Kubernetes clusters with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKGI). Visit GitLab through the webUI and interact with it via the standardized Git command-line application. GitLab runs on TKGI with no dependency on TAS.

Learn more →

VMware Tanzu Observability by Wavefront

Get 3D observability with the Wavefront GitLab integration, featuring a GitLab dashboard for HTTP, process, and network stats. Fetch and push GitLab metrics to Wavefront by installing the Telegraf Agent and enabling the Prometheus Input Plugin.

Learn more →

CloudHealth and GitLab

Together, GitLab CI/CD and CloudHealth provide Day-2 operations for budget and resource management with easy access to insights via an API integration. Enable project-specific pipeline checks and governance rules to reduce the footprint of your deployments.

Learn more →

GitLab Integration in Cloud Assembly

Harness GitLab CI/CD iterative workflows to develop Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and deploy to your public and private cloud providers with GitLab in Cloud Assembly. Enable blueprint authoring to directly commit changes to blueprints repositories stored in GitLab and synchronize into VMware Cloud Assembly projects with automated tasks.

Learn more →

Enabling automated deployments with verified Bitnami images and codified policies enables a Continuous Verification process which can reduce costs, security risks, and potential performance issues. We’re excited to work with partners such as GitLab to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments.

MILIN DESAI, GM, CLOUD SERVICES AT VMWARE

Discover the benefits of GitLab on GCP

video icon

Gitlab commit virtual 2020

Opening Keynote: The Power of GitLab - Sid Sijbrandij

View more videos →

Blogs

GitLab Tanzu Services Marketplace Listing VMworld-2020-demo/spring-music demo GitLab to Enable Cloud Native Transformation on VMware Cloud Marketplace Webinar - Cloud Native

Free GitLab trial

Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.