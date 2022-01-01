GitLab on VMware Tanzu

Empower your team to continuously deliver better code with the DevOps platform to plan, build, test, and deploy on VMware Tanzu.
Develop cloud native applications for the VMware Tanzu platform. Free workloads from infrastructure to work independently and run anywhere with GitLab – a single solution for everyone on your pipeline. Build, secure, deploy, and migrate applications to VMware services via a complete DevSecOps self-service model with GitLab and Tanzu. The finish line: digital transformation. GitLab gets you there.
Reduce friction across teams and workflows to compress cycle times with GitLab’s consistent, scalable interface. Iterate faster and innovate together with built-in planning, monitoring, and reporting solutions plus tight VMware Tanzu integration.
Optimize contributions. From issue tracking to code review, GitLab reduces rework. Happier developers expand product roadmaps instead of repairing old roads.
Deploy unstoppable software with DevSecOps. Automated workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks on VMware Tanzu.
Mature, profit, repeat. Grow your market share and revenue when you continuously deliver on-budget, on-time, and always-up products.
GitLab is a featured DevOps solution in the VMware Tanzu Marketplace. As an open core platform, GitLab integrates with your current processes so you can adopt an end-to-end software delivery lifecycle while maintaining the investment in your current toolchain. Leverage GitLab and VMware Tanzu joint solutions to create a continuous integration (CI) pipeline with Kubernetes, enable Continuous Verification, and more.
Leverage automated workflows with GitLab CI/CD to deploy ava, .NET, and Node applications on TAS. GitLab on TAS is a joint solution for cloud native development, legacy app migration, and modernization.
Helm chart delivers GitLab to VMware-based Kubernetes clusters with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKGI). Visit GitLab through the webUI and interact with it via the standardized Git command-line application. GitLab runs on TKGI with no dependency on TAS.
Get 3D observability with the Wavefront GitLab integration, featuring a GitLab dashboard for HTTP, process, and network stats. Fetch and push GitLab metrics to Wavefront by installing the Telegraf Agent and enabling the Prometheus Input Plugin.
Together, GitLab CI/CD and CloudHealth provide Day-2 operations for budget and resource management with easy access to insights via an API integration. Enable project-specific pipeline checks and governance rules to reduce the footprint of your deployments.
Harness GitLab CI/CD iterative workflows to develop Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and deploy to your public and private cloud providers with GitLab in Cloud Assembly. Enable blueprint authoring to directly commit changes to blueprints repositories stored in GitLab and synchronize into VMware Cloud Assembly projects with automated tasks.
Enabling automated deployments with verified Bitnami images and codified policies enables a Continuous Verification process which can reduce costs, security risks, and potential performance issues. We’re excited to work with partners such as GitLab to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments.
MILIN DESAI, GM, CLOUD SERVICES AT VMWARE
Opening Keynote: The Power of GitLab - Sid Sijbrandij
