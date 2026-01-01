Project Management

Notion

Notion's synced databases integration with GitLab allows users to bring merge requests, issues, and more into their Notion workspace, so teams can see the latest updates and collaborate in one place. By simply pasting a link, you can easily bring GitLab into Notion and view the latest updates. Use a link preview to see GitLab Merge Requests and Issues directly in a Notion page, or use a Synced Database to bring GitLab repositories into Notion as databases – and use database filters, views, rollups, and relations to connect it across your workflows.