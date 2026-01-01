Find a Partner
Explore the exceptional companies we proudly partner with.
Featured partners
Cloud Partners
AWS
GitLab's support for Amazon's Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS) unlocks a set of powerful GitLab features along with the ability to one-click install applications like Helm, Ingress, Prometheus, and GitLab Runner to your cluster.
GitLab is an official AWS Partner.
Cloud Partners
GitLab's integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) offers scalable app deployments in just a few clicks. Learn more about our GKE Integration.
GitLab is an official GCP Partner.
Cloud Partners
Microsoft Azure
GitLab is an official Microsoft Azure Partner
All partners
AI Partners
AI Partners
Baz
Baz AI Code Review is an AI-native code review platform designed to help engineering teams ship higher-quality code faster. Baz AI's code review agents are trained on your rules, patterns, and priorities so they can review code like great engineers.
AI Partners
CodeAnt
CodeAnt AI brings AI-native code reviews, security scanning (SAST/SCA), and code quality enforcement to GitLab merge requests. With zero-false-positive vulnerability detection, auto-fix suggestions, and developer analytics, teams get a complete code health platform, integrated directly into their GitLab workflow.
AI Partners
Cursor
Cursor is the best way to code with AI used by millions of developers and over 50,000 enterprises. You can use any frontier model, with a powerful multi-agent and provider harness, with powerful features for agentic coding. You can launch agents from wherever you are: IDE, Web & Mobile, CI/CD, CLI, API, and more.
AI Partners
DeepSource
DeepSource is an AI DevSecOps and code review platform for GitLab that helps teams ship clean, secure code. It scans every commit and merge request for SAST findings, secrets, dependency risks, code quality issues, and coverage regressions, then enforces PR quality/security gates. Leaders get org-wide and repo-level reports (OWASP Top 10, SANS Top 25) while developers get MR feedback
AI Partners
Greptile
Greptile is building the unified validation layer for code, starting with an AI-powered code review agent that analyzes PRs with full codebase context by constructing a dependency graph of your codebase. The agent understands cross-file relationships and learns team-specific coding standards, automatically triggering context-aware reviews that surface bugs, antipatterns, and security vulnerabilities inline on MRs.
AI Partners
Kilo Code
Kilo is the open-source agentic engineering platform for GitLab. Powerful CLI and IDE agents autonomously plan, code, and verify tasks. Integrate the Kilo CLI directly into CI/CD pipelines for automated workflows. Switch between over 500 LLMs, including top AI coding models such as Claude Opus, GPT Codex, Gemini, MiniMax and GLM.
AI Partners
Opencode
OpenCode is a fully open-source, terminal-first AI coding agent designed as a high-performance, privacy-focused alternative to proprietary closed source coding agents. OpenCode has multi-model support, Terminal User Interface, LSP integration and ACP integration. GitLab integrates with OpenCode as an AI provider, leveraging its ACP and LSP support to meet developers where they are.
AI Partners
Privatemode
Privatemode is a confidential AI inference service that keeps prompts and data encrypted end-to-end, even during processing in memory. Powered by confidential computing and remote attestation, it lets teams use frontier AI models securely, without exposing sensitive code, IP, or customer data to providers or infrastructure operators.
AI Partners
Tabnine
Tabnine is the pioneer in AI-Powered Software Development, making developers and teams more productive by automating the coding workflow while increasing code quality and developer happiness.
Cloud Partners
Cloud Partners
AWS
GitLab's support for Amazon's Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS) unlocks a set of powerful GitLab features along with the ability to one-click install applications like Helm, Ingress, Prometheus, and GitLab Runner to your cluster.
GitLab is an official AWS Partner.
Cloud Partners
GitLab's integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) offers scalable app deployments in just a few clicks. Learn more about our GKE Integration.
GitLab is an official GCP Partner.
Cloud Partners
Microsoft Azure
GitLab is an official Microsoft Azure Partner
Cloud Partners
Oracle Cloud
Running GitLab on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure gives customers a choice in their DevSecOps platform as one application for the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. Use GitLab CI/CD to deploy directly into OKE.
Code Quality
Code Quality
CodeStream
Create and manage GitLab issues & PR comments from VS Code, Jetbrains, and Visual Studio.
Code Quality
Codiga
Codiga is a code analysis and technical debt management platform that helps developers to build better software.
Code Quality
Gitential
Gitential automatically analyzes your GitLab codebase and provides you visibility and optimization highlights on your development teams' performance. Improve your team's speed, quality, efficiency and collaboration by continuously monitoring for risks and bottlenecks based on your coding, pr and review activities.
Code Quality
Make
Make allows you to connect GitLab to more than 700 ready-made applications or to any API to integrate your DevSecOps processes and optimize your workflows without any coding. Utilize webhooks, actions, and triggers to automate work in GitLab and send notifications. Make also offers a general API connection module that allows you to call any GitLab endpoint, so you can integrate exactly what you need. Get started today!
Code Quality
Softagram
Softagram's integration with GitLab provides change analysis and visualization directly to Merge Request Discussion. Improve code quality with insights and dependency checks, and boosts code reviews with automated graphs of the change and its impact.
Code Quality
Sonar
Sonar empowers developers to systematically achieve a state of Clean Code so that all code is fit for development and production. The Sonar Clean as You Code methodology ensures organizations minimize risk, reduce technical debt and derive more valuable software. Sonar supports 30+ languages & technologies.
Code Quality
The Escrow Company
Simple Software Escrow and SaaS Escrow services for developers with integrated deposits from GitLab. SaaS Continuity Escrow solutions for AWS, Azure, Oracle and GCP hosted apps. Also code testing including build verifications, cloud deployments, code quality and open-source code audits, as well as SBOMs and Cryptography BOMs.
Continuous Integration
Continuous Integration
Avisi Apps
Our monday.com - GitLab integration offers you a simple set up to start connecting your business and development teams. Try it out now and improve your team collaboration.
Continuous Integration
BuildKite
BuildKite runs builds on GitLab commits, either on self-managed GitLab repositories or GitLab.com.
Continuous Integration
Cedar CI
Unlock engineering efficiency by improving the CI performance of heavy single threaded or incremental optimized workloads that benefit from Cedar CI's zero overhead cache and bespoke hardware. Deploy faster with our Cappend incremental container image builder. Best of all, keep the great GitLab CI/CD experience of which your team is already familiar.
Continuous Integration
Cloudflare
Integrate your Pages projects with GitLab for a seamless developer experience while building your full-stack applications. With Pages, you can create new projects using your GitLab repos, make updates to your site via git commands, and deploy directly to Cloudflare's network.
Continuous Integration
CML
Continuous Machine Learning automates CI/CD for Machine Learning. Generate ML model metrics changes and plots in merge requests. Compare ML experiments and dataset changes across your project history. Allocate CPU or GPU resources from ML training through CI/CD process.
Continuous Integration
Datafold
Integrate Datafold in your repo, CI & code review process to protect your codebase from breaking changes. Our Data Diff helps you avoid regressions in ETL by showing you how data changes across all rows and columns.
Continuous Integration
env0
Manage your infrastructure-as-code by using env0 with native support for GitLab. Automate your GitOps workflow to run Terraform Plan on Merge Requests, enable developers with self-service provisioning of resources, and have the visibility and controls to satisfy security, compliance, and governance needs.
Continuous Integration
Firefly
Firefly's Cloud Asset Management solution enables DevSecOps and Cloud teams to control their entire cloud footprint, turn unmanaged resources to codified (IaC) assets, detect misconfigurations to prevent service failures, and manage a single inventory of all their cloud resources across Multi-cloud, multi-accounts and Kubernetes deployments.
Continuous Integration
Incredibuild
Incredibuild turbocharges compilation, tests, and other compute-intensive tasks by distributing processes across idle CPUs, turning each host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores - thus radically shortening compute times. Use the integration to distribute GitLab builds and accelerate them with Incredibuild.
Continuous Integration
Infracost
Infracost is an open-source tool that creates cloud cost estimates for infrastructure as code in merge requests, so developers, DevSecOps and SREs know how much their cloud resources will cost before launching them.
Continuous Integration
Jenkins
We support Jenkins through the Jenkins GitLab plugin.
Continuous Integration
Liquibase
Liquibase is an open-source database-independent library for tracking, managing and applying database schema changes. It was started in 2006 to allow easier tracking of database changes, especially in an agile software development environment.
Continuous Integration
Pulumi
The Pulumi integration with GitLab CI makes it easy to create and manage infrastructure stacks based on commits to specific Git branches so you can simply push-to-deploy your infrastructure.
Continuous Integration
R2Devops
R2Devops is a hub of open-source and collaborative Gitlab CI/CD jobs.
Continuous Integration
Rafay Systems
Rafay automates multi-cluster management and application operations at scale. Use the GitLab integration to leverage the Rafay runner to automate your Kubernetes multi-cluster app deployments and upgrades to the entire application lifecycle management process.
Developer Tools
Developer Tools
1Password
From your first line of code to production, 1Password Developer Tools streamlines how you manage passwords, API keys, and other sensitive information. Learn how you can develop more quickly and securely while facilitating collaboration with your team with the password manager built for developers.
Developer Tools
amazee.io
amazee.io provides hosting for web applications, leveraging the open source build and deploy platform Lagoon. Lagoon is a fully automated deployment system for Web Applications into Kubernetes clusters. It fully support DevSecOps practices and integrates with GitLab.
Developer Tools
Codemod
Automate large-scale code remediation and modernization by orchestrating GitLab MRs across teams with task-specific agents. With Codemod's self-service platform, engineers can deploy automations for security patches, i18n, a11y, framework upgrades, design system migrations, and more. Codemod also gives leaders visibility and control to plan and track complex initiatives, tackling both technical and organizational challenges so developers and AI agents can ship faster on a secure, modern foundation.
Developer Tools
Domino Data Lab
Domino's enterprise MLOps platform accelerates research, speeds model deployment, and increases collaboration for code-first data science teams at scale. Integrate data science code into GitLab CI/CD workflows.
Developer Tools
Felgo Cloud IDE
The Felgo Cloud IDE is a unique GitLab-based development environment for Qt and QML projects. Host your Qt projects, edit code, preview changes, and build your Qt application directly in the browser.
Developer Tools
Git Tower
Easy version control in a beautiful, efficient, and powerful app for Windows and macOS.
Developer Tools
JetBrains
Lets you interact with GitLab from within your IDE.
Developer Tools
Slack
Interact with GitLab without leaving your Slack workspace!
Identity & Access Management
Identity & Access Management
Beyond Identity
Beyond Identity provides corporate identity and passwordless authentication controls to GitLab, other SaaS apps, and 3rd party development and infrastructure services. Beyond Identity verifies that every git commit was signed by a valid corporate identity on an authorized device. Integrated in the GitLab CI/CD pipeline, the Beyond Identity verification API ensures that only corporate identities with GPG keys tied to the Beyond Identity Authenticator on an authorized device can commit code in GitLab. It's a seamless experience for development teams, Beyond Identity signs git commits in the background for all authorized users.
Identity & Access Management
TraitWare Passwordless Login
TraitWare Passwordless MFA provides modern login security to protect access to your essential assets. After the quick integration your team will have a low-friction, highly-secure way to log in to their dashboards in three touches. Check out the login demo video at the links below.
Localization
Localization
Localizely
Translation management platform that streamlines software localization. Take advantage of automation, workflow transparency, and fast project delivery. Connect your GitLab repository to your Localizely project and easily keep files in sync.
Localization
Lokalise
Lokalise makes it simple for engineering teams to adapt software and apps for every language—all in one place. With API-driven task automation, plug-and-play Git integrations, and AI translations, unlock continuous localization at scale. Ship global-ready products faster with a predictable and efficient process.
Localization
POEditor
Collaborative translation platform and localization management software. The integration with GitLab connects the translations in POEditor projects with language files in GitLab repos, simplifying translation management and synchronization.
Monitoring
Monitoring
AnalyticsVerse
AnalyticsVerse helps engineering teams increase visibility, eliminate blockers & deliver better products faster by correlating data from their development tools and providing actionable insights into team performance and dev process optimizations.
Monitoring
Cortex
Import GitLab services into Cortex to view service information alongside other integrations and set standards for development maturity using repository details.
Monitoring
Dynatrace
Integrating GitLab with Dynatrace streamlines DevOps by merging CI/CD pipelines with robust monitoring. This combination accelerates development, ensures high-quality releases, and provides real-time insights into application performance. Together, they enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve user experience.
Monitoring
Resmo
Resmo is a cyber asset visibility and security solution for cloud-native teams, enabling discovery, security, and compliance across Cloud and SaaS platforms and providing users with real-time alerts.
Monitoring
Rollbar
Rollbar's real-time error monitoring integrates with GitLab providing a fast and frictionless debugging experience with deep links to source code and issue tracking.
Monitoring
Screenful
Get actionable insights from your GitLab task data. Track your teams' velocity, lead & cycle times, current bottlenecks, and get a high-level view across all projects. Get a quick overview of your progress without configuring anything. Select charts and reports from time-tested templates or create your own custom setups — filter based on any property, see correlations, and analyze trends. Share insights with public and private links. Send them via email or Slack on a custom schedule.
Monitoring
WorkBoard
WorkBoard is the strategy execution platform that powers enterprises' digital operating rhythms, providing org-wide clarity, alignment, & insights for growth. With GitLab, DevSecOps teams can connect DORA metrics or issue counts to OKRs in WorkBoard to automate reporting and demonstrate impact on strategy execution.
Open Source Partners
Open Source Partners
Arch Linux
Arch Linux is an independently developed, x86-64 general purpose GNU/Linux distribution versatile enough to suit any role. Development focuses on simplicity, minimalism, and code elegance. Arch is installed as a minimal base system, configured by the user upon which their own ideal environment is assembled by installing only what is required or desired for their unique purposes.
Open Source Partners
Colmena
Colmena is your digital tool box for local and community media productions. It's a 100% free of charge, secure, open source solution for mobile and desktop environments. Colmena is mantained and developed by a non-profit consortium of civil society organisations dedicated to the freedom of expression and digital rights.
Open Source Partners
Debian
The Debian Project is an association of individuals who have made common cause to create a free operating system. Installers and images, such as live systems, offline installers for systems without a network connection, installers for other CPU architectures, or cloud instances, can be found at Getting Debian.
Open Source Partners
Drupal
Drupal is the open source content management software trusted by millions of people and organizations worldwide. It's supported by a network of over 10k professionals and over 100 Drupal Certified Partners. The Drupal Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating Drupal innovation and supporting the growth of the open source community.
Open Source Partners
Eclipse Foundation
The Eclipse Foundation has a proven track record over two-decades of enabling community-led and industry-ready open source innovation. The Eclipse Foundation hosts Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, Eclipse IDE, and 410+ open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for enterprise, cloud, edge, automotive, AI, embedded, IoT, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others.
Open Source Partners
F-Droid
F-Droid is a free and open-source app store for Android devices that focuses on providing exclusively free and open-source software (FOSS) applications. F-Droid allows users to browse, install, and update Android apps while emphasizing privacy and security. The platform is maintained by a community of developers who review apps to ensure they contain no tracking, ads, or unwanted permissions, making it a popular choice for privacy-conscious Android users.
Open Source Partners
Fedora
The Fedora Project is a center for innovation in free and open source software. In Fedora community, contributors of all kinds come together to advance the ecosystem for the benefit of everyone. Fedora creates an innovative platform for hardware, clouds, and containers that enables software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users.
Open Source Partners
FINOS
Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) is a nonprofit organization that promotes open source collaboration and innovation in the financial services industry. FINOS hosts various projects ranging from data analytics to trading platforms, while also providing governance frameworks and standards to help financial firms adopt and contribute to open-source technologies securely and effectively.
Open Source Partners
freedesktop.org
freedesktop.org hosts the development of free and open source software, focused on interoperability and shared technology for open-source graphical and desktop systems. Much of the software is focused on drivers and middleware for graphics and media devices, inter-process communication and authorization, input and internationalization.
Open Source Partners
GNOME
GNOME is a free and open-source desktop environment primarily used in Linux operating systems. GNOME is known for its simple, clean design and is the default desktop environment for popular Linux distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora. It includes essential applications like a file manager, web browser, and system settings, while focusing on making computing accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.
Open Source Partners
Haskell
Haskell is known for its strong static typing and mathematical foundations, it excels in areas like compiler design, financial systems, and academic research. The language is supported by a global community of developers who contribute to its development through the Glasgow Haskell Compiler (GHC), making it a robust choice for building reliable and complex software systems.
Open Source Partners
Inkscape
Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics editor which allows users to create and edit scalable vector graphics (SVG) for logos, illustrations, diagrams, and other artwork. The software features professional-grade drawing tools, path operations, extensive file format support, and a flexible extension system.
Open Source Partners
Kali Linux
Kali Linux is a specialized Debian-based Linux distribution focused on advanced penetration testing and security auditing. Kali Linux is free and open-source that is widely used by security professionals, researchers, and cybersecurity students for tasks like vulnerability assessment, wireless network testing, and security research.
Open Source Partners
KDE
KDE is a popular open-source desktop environment and software suite for Linux and Unix-like operating systems. KDE offers a highly customizable and feature-rich computing experience with its flagship Plasma desktop, along with a comprehensive set of applications for everyday tasks. The project is developed by a global community of contributors who maintain both the desktop environment and the KDE Applications suite, making it one of the most versatile and powerful desktop environments available for Linux users.
Open Source Partners
LibreFoodPantry
LibreFoodPantry is dedicated to expand a community of students and faculty across multiple institutions who believe software can be used to help society. LibreFoodPantry strives to support local food pantries with quality, adaptable, free and open source software (FOSS) to help them serve their guests. Through learning opportunities within FOSS food pantry projects, LFP provide students with the perspective that computing can be used for social good.
Open Source Partners
The CentOS Project
The CentOS Project is a community-driven free software effort focused on delivering a robust open source ecosystem around a Linux platform.
Open Source Partners
The Good Docs Project
The Good Docs Project is a global community of technical writers, doc tools experts, software engineers, and UX designers who are committed to improving the quality of documentation in open source software and beyond. TGDP aims to educate and empower people to create high-quality documentation by providing them with templates, best practices, and tools to enhance their documentation in open source and beyond.
Open Source Partners
The Open Group
The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards and open source initiatives by fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and mutual respect among our diverse group of members. Open Group members include systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries.
Open Source Partners
VideoLAN
VideoLAN is a free and open-source media player that supports virtually any media format without requiring additional codecs. The player supports streaming, file conversion, and advanced playback features while maintaining a lightweight and user-friendly interface. Developed by volunteers worldwide, VLC runs on multiple platforms making it one of the most versatile and widely-used media players available.
Open Source Partners
Xfce
Xfce is a lightweight, fast, and user-friendly desktop environment for Unix-like operating systems. Xfce is particularly popular on older hardware and Linux distributions where performance is a priority, offering a modular design that lets users customize their desktop experience while keeping the system responsive. The project is maintained by an open-source community and provides essential features like a window manager, file manager, and panel system.
Platform Partners
Platform Partners
Cisco
Cisco Container Platform (CCP) automates the repetitive things and simplifies the complex ones so everyone can just go back to enjoying the magic of containers.
Platform Partners
D2iQ
D2iQ provides a smarter approach to Day 2 operations by providing cloud-native platforms for Kubernetes and CI/CD application management. Leverage D2iQ's Konvoy integrated with GitLab to rapidly build, test, and manage an application's lifecycle using Kubernetes best practices and modern GitOps processes.
Platform Partners
Docker
The Docker platform is getting support for Kubernetes. This means that developers and operators can build apps with Docker and seamlessly test and deploy them using both Docker Swarm and Kubernetes.
Platform Partners
Mirantis
Mirantis Kubernetes Engine provides enterprises with the easiest and fastest way to deploy cloud native applications securely and at scale in any environment. Gitlab's integration with Mirantis Kubernetes Engine provides customers an easy and scalable solution to build and deploy application on a secure and trusted Mirantis Kubernetes Engine on private cloud, public cloud or baremetal.
Platform Partners
Nutanix
Seamlessly integrate GitLab's powerful source code management, CI/CD, and DevSecOps capabilities with the Nutanix Cloud Platform, that provides a secure, scalable, and highly-available foundation for efficient, streamlined, and reliable software development and delivery processes.
Platform Partners
RedHat OpenShift
Red Hat OpenShift is the leading enterprise Kubernetes platform - a security-focused, consistent foundation to deliver applications anywhere, with full-stack automated operations and streamlined developer workflows. With Red Hat OpenShift, innovators can focus on what matters, stay competitive, and outpace rising customer expectations.
Platform Partners
SUSE Rancher
SUSE Rancher container management platform makes it easy for you to manage all aspects of running containers. You no longer need to develop the technical skills required to integrate and maintain a complex set of open source technologies.
Platform Partners
VMware Tanzu
A purpose-built container solution to operationalize Kubernetes for multi-cloud enterprises and service providers.
Project Management
Project Management
Axolo for Slack
Axolo streamlines the code review experience by creating a Slack channel for each merge request and enabling real-time mirroring for comments, changes, and approvals. Axolo offers an extensive set of features such as automatic MR reminders, CI/CD alerts, stand-up notifications, and code review time slots.
Project Management
Forecast
Forecast is a PSA platform that helps you manage and improve your workflow. Forecast enables transparency by connecting people, projects and profit. Forecast's integration with GitLab saves you time by synchronizing your cards, issues, and milestones with Forecast's added features of scheduling and time tracking.
Project Management
GitDone
Manage your team members progress & produce excellent and clear visuals for your Product Owners.
Project Management
Hubstaff
Time tracking with screenshots and activity levels for GitLab issues. Issues sync automatically to native apps for Mac, Windows, Linux, iPhone and Android.
Project Management
Inflectra
Integrate SpiraPlan and GitLab so users can launch pipelines from Spira and see their results in Spira as builds.
Project Management
Jitbit Help Desk
Create GitLab issues from Jitbit support tickets. The created issue links back to the ticket and the ticket links to the issue.
Project Management
Notion
Notion's synced databases integration with GitLab allows users to bring merge requests, issues, and more into their Notion workspace, so teams can see the latest updates and collaborate in one place. By simply pasting a link, you can easily bring GitLab into Notion and view the latest updates. Use a link preview to see GitLab Merge Requests and Issues directly in a Notion page, or use a Synced Database to bring GitLab repositories into Notion as databases – and use database filters, views, rollups, and relations to connect it across your workflows.
Project Management
Parabol
Parabol gives structure to Agile and DevOps team meetings allowing teams to move forward faster. With Parabol, users can import or export GitLab Issues from any GitLab project, as well as searching and adding GitLab Issues into activities such as Sprint Estimation or Bug Triage.
Project Management
PRFlow
PRFlow updates a single Slack message to keep better track of GitLab merge request status. It consumes GitLab webhooks for merge request, pipeline, and comment events. Notifications show live CI/CD pipeline and approval status, and review comments are synced into Slack threads, so teams can follow code review and pipeline results without leaving Slack.
Project Management
Relokia
Relokia offers an advanced project management migration service, enabling effortless data transfer between GitLab and PM tools such as Asana, Basecamp, Jira, GitHub, and more. Our seamless setup and migration process will allow you to focus on critical projects as we handle your data transfer.
Project Management
Shortcut
Reduce context switching by linking GitLab commits, branches, and merge requests to Shortcut Stories. Automatically transition Stories between workflow states based on merge request changes for better visibility over the status of your work.
Project Management
Suptask
Suptask is a ticket system on Slack that empowers your users to never have to leave Slack while submitting and responding to team-to-team tickets. Suptask's GitLab integration enables your teams to easily create GitLab issues for a ticket directly from a Slack conversation with automatic referenced context data.
Project Management
Taiga.io
Taiga is a project management platform for startups and agile developers and designers who want a simple, beautiful tool that makes work truly enjoyable.
Project Management
Tara AI
Define, plan & track mission-critical product updates with a tightly coupled GitLab Integration to view Product Progress with a single Click.
Project Management
Unito
Manage your entire development cycle more efficiently from a single tool by syncing GitLab with Unito. With Unito, you can connect GitLab with Bitbucket, GitHub, Jira, Trello, and more.
Security
Security
Accurics
GitLab and Accurics' combined solution co-relates SAST, IaC, and Cloud vulnerabilities and enforces policies to mitigate the risk throughout the development lifecycle.
Security
ActiveState
ActiveState enables DevOps, InfoSec, and Development teams to improve their security posture while simultaneously increasing productivity and innovation to deliver secure applications faster. ActiveSate offers vulnerability-free open source language packages and containers and Intelligent Remediation
Security
Aikido Security
Aikido connects to GitLab in three ways - Repos, CI & Issues. Repos for GitLab SaaS & Self-Managed are scanned for SCA, SAST, Secrets, IaC & Risky open-source licenses. CI integration can block risky code from being merged. Issues integration for GitLab SaaS allows creating Issues to ensure security issues are actionable.
Security
Anchore
The Anchore Enterprise GitLab Scan integration enables vulnerability scanning via Anchore Enterprise in GitLab CI. This includes automatic conversion from the Anchore default vulnerability report format to GitLab's container scanning format, for display in the GitLab Security & Compliance Vulnerability UI.
Security
Appdome
Automate security and cyber defense for your mobile apps in GitLab using Appdome Build-2Secure. Appdome lets you deliver 300+ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside your mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline.
Security
Aqua Security
Aqua Trivy is the fastest way for DevSecOps and security teams to shift left and get started with vulnerability and infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning. Starting in 14.0, GitLab will begin using Trivy as its default container scanning engine, taking advantage of quick installation, broad ecosystem integrations, high accuracy, and comprehensive coverage.
Security
Bearer
Bearer is a developer-friendly open-source Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tool that analyzes your source code to help find and fix security and privacy risks. Bearer's GitLab integration enables a new job (does not upload code) in CI pipelines to start scanning, also displayed in Vulnerability reports.
Security
Black Duck
Black Duck, formerly the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, is the market leader in application security testing (AST). With the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolio of application security (AppSec) solutions in the industry, Black Duck helps organizations worldwide build trust in their software.
Security
Chainguard
Chainguard Images are a collection of minimal, hardened container images that contain only what is required to build or run your application. With Chainguard's extensive library of low-to-zero CVE container images designed for rapid patching and software updates, your business can save hundreds of hours of engineering time annually on vulnerability management. You can learn more here.
Security
Checkmarx
Checkmarx provides automated SAST and SCA security testing. Through our automation capabilities, Checkmarx scan results are integrated directly into GitLab Issues, GitLab Merge Requests Overviews, and/or the GitLab Security Dashboard to enhance CI/CD workflows and provide actionable security insights. Combined with just-in-time AppSec awareness training via Checkmarx Codebashing, vulnerability remediation is streamlined and developers are empowered to deliver more secure software faster.
Security
Cloudrail
Cloudrail uses a context-engine to analyze your infrastructure-as-code for security issues, highlighting only those that are a true risk to your cloud environment. With the GitLab integration, you can see security issues in your Terraform code directly within the GitLab interface.
Security
CloudTruth
CloudTruth's leading secrets and config management platform allows you to securely track, sync and share passwords, API keys, SSH keys, and certificates with robust role-based access controls to protect sensitive data. With the GitLab integration you can inject secrets into your CI/CD pipeline at the right time.
Security
CodeSecure
Integrate CodeSecure's Application Security Testing into GitLab's pipeline to enable developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities from inside the familiar GitLab UI. With each merge request, CodeSonar will automatically analyze your code and return any vulnerabilities found via the GitLab SAST interface. Use the GitLab Security Dashboard to get an overview on the security of your code, and the Vulnerability Report to drill down to find the details.
Security
CyberArk
With CyberArk developers can easily improve the security of their code and eliminate secrets and cloud access keys being exploited by attackers. Now, by centrally securing credentials, outside of Gitlab, the "secret zero" attack vector, hardcoding and manual rotation of credentials can all be eliminated – simply.
Security
Cycode
Cycode is a complete software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with DevSecOps tools and infrastructure providers, hardens their security postures by implementing consistent governance, and reduces the risk of breaches with a series of scanning engines that look for issues like hardcoded secrets, infrastructure as code misconfigurations, code leaks and more. Cycode's knowledge graph tracks code integrity, user activity, and events across the SDLC to prioritize risk, find anomalies, and prevent code tampering.
Security
DeepFactor
Integrate DeepFactor into your GitLab pipeline to automatically observe every build. DeepFactor provides Continuous AppSec Observability and enables Eng and AppSec teams to find RUNTIME security risks. You can review and triage the issues directly in the GitLab security dashboard or in your DeepFactor Portal.
Security
Digicert
DigiCert® Software Trust Manager automates code signing in GitLab CI/CD pipelines, cryptographically signing artifacts before release. Signing keys stay in DigiCert-managed, FIPS-compliant HSMs, so private keys are never exposed to build environments, and signing policy and audit logging are centralized. It supports Linux, Windows, and macOS pipelines for binaries, containers, packages, and other release artifacts — without changing existing workflows.
Security
Drata
Quickly achieve SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI, HIPAA and 20+ other frameworks. Join the list of transformative companies who use Drata with GitLab SaaS and self-managed to make the process straightforward. Drata is offering current GitLab customers 25% off their first Drata contract. Visit Drata to learn more.
Security
Fortify
Fortify offers end-to-end application security solutions with the flexibility of on-prem and on-demand to scale across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. Fortify SAST, DAST and SCA integrate with GitLab to find security issues and deliver secure software – from web apps to mobile, APIs to infrastructure-as-code.
Security
GitGuardian
GitGuardian Internal Monitoring helps security teams detect and remediate hardcoded secrets at every step of the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates across the DevSecOps toolchain, including native support for continuously scanning Gitlab repositories and GitLab CI/CD pipelines.
Security
Jscrambler
Jscrambler provides the most advanced JavaScript obfuscation techniques combined with code locks and self-defending capabilities to prevent reverse-engineering and tampering attempts. With the GitLab integration, you can easily set up a new job on your GitLab CI pipelines to protect your JavaScript assets.
Security
Kontra
Kontra Application Security Training provides interactive developer security education that enables engineers to quickly learn secure coding best practices and fix issues by analyzing real-world software security vulnerabilities. With the GitLab integration enabled, Kontra training is unobtrusively placed into merge request and pipelines. By opening a vulnerability record and clicking on the training link, GitLab users immediately get the most relevant engaging session in the specific language or framework detected.
Security
OX Security
OX Security Active ASPM Platform unifies application security practices across the SDLC, providing end-to-end visibility and traceability from code to cloud and cloud to code. OX Active ASPM leverages a proprietary Pipeline Bill of Material (PBOM) and the OSC&R framework for complete security coverage, contextualized prioritization based on active severity, environmental, business, context and automated response and remediation with no code workflows.
Security
Phylum
Phylum allows you to automate software supply chain security to contextualize risk, block attacks and only use open-source code you trust. Integrate with GitLab CI/CD in either branch or merge request pipelines to start blocking software supply chain attacks.
Security
RansomLeak
RansomLeak brings just-in-time secure coding training to GitLab. A CI/CD Catalog component reads SAST, Secret Detection, Dependency, and Container scan reports and, per finding, assigns the responsible developer a matching micro-module — posting the link on the merge request, with completion recorded back on the MR. Stateless and within the customer's own boundaries, no developer data is stored.
Security
Rezilion
Rezilion helps developers detect vulnerabilities early in the development process. With vulnerability validation, developers can focus on exploitable vulnerabilities and reduce their patching backlog by more than 70%.
Security
Secure Code Warrior
Secure Code Warrior builds a culture of security-driven developers by giving them the skills to code securely.
Security
Semgrep
Semgrep is a fast, open-source, static analysis tool that finds bugs and enforces code standards at editor, commit, and CI time. Precise rules look like the code you're searching; no more traversing abstract syntax trees, wrestling with regexes, or using a painful DSL. Code analysis is performed locally (code is not uploaded) and Semgrep runs on uncompiled code.
Security
StackHawk
StackHawk makes it simple for developers to find, triage, and fix application security bugs. With the GitLab integration, kick off an application security test with every build. Then, triage and fix in StackHawk with provided documentation. With automated AppSec testing in your pipeline, you can be sure catch vulnerabilities before they hit prod.
Security
Sysdig
Sysdig Secure offers image scanning functionality, along with container and cloud security features like runtime threat detection with ML-based profiling and out-of-the-box detection patterns, incident response, forensics and compliance. Make Sysdig Secure image scanning service work together with GitLab.
Security
TestifySec
TestifySec's Witness is an open-source, supported implementation of the in-toto framework for supply chain security. Deploying Witness with GitLab CI enables organizations to generate and verify attestations for every step in the SDLC to enforce policy, ensure provenance and mitigate supply chain risks.
Security
Venafi
The Trust Protection Platform powers enterprise solutions that give you the visibility, intelligence and automation to protect machine identities throughout your organization. This integration with Venafi CodeSign Protect makes it easy for developers to use their favorite GitLab pipelines with automated and security approved code signing. Now security teams can help protect build pipelines without slowing down engineering. Venafi is the market leader and category creator of machine identity management.
Security
WhiteSource
WhiteSource provides additional vulnerability scanning and auto-remediation of software dependencies for GitLab users. Developers can find and fix vulnerable code using WhiteSource scanning without leaving the GitLab CI/CD pipeline. Security pros can leverage their WhiteSource investment to advance their shift left and further automate risk policies within the SDLC. GitLab Ultimate's Security Dashboard improves collaboration for DevSecOps while providing visibility into vulnerability testing and remediation.
Security
Xygeni
Xygeni delivers AppSec and ASPM protection integrated with GitLab. Run SAST, SCA, Secrets, IaC, and Malware scans in your pipelines with results exported to GitLab's Security Dashboard. AI Auto-Fix generates secure remediations while continuous monitoring detects anomalous activity across your repositories and pipelines.
Testing
Testing
Katalon
Katalon is an all-in-one test automation solution for Web, API, mobile, and desktop built for both beginners and expert testers. Katalon's integration with GitLab enables teams to share a single GitLab repository across multiple Katalon users to collaboratively manage and update a consistent set of test scripts, thus resulting in improved team alignment, collaboration, and productivity.
Testing
LambdaTest
LambdaTest allows you to run your end-to-end tests on an online cloud of real desktop and mobile devices. With LambdaTest and GitLab Integration you can run automated test pipelines on the LambdaTest cloud and boost your go-to-market delivery. Deploy your code in a reliable manner at scale, and ensure it looks robust across every browser and every device, providing a seamless user experience to all your visitors. Happy Testing!
Testing
mabl
mabl is the leading intelligent, low-code test automation solution that enables high-velocity software teams to tightly integrate automated end-to-end tests. Use the mabl GitLab integration to automatically trigger mabl plans associated with a specific mabl environment and/or application to run as a stage in your GitLab pipeline.
Testing
SmartBear
SmartBear pioneers’ innovation in software quality, harnessing AI’s transformative power through HaloAI to deliver visibility, automation, and end-to-end quality for teams worldwide. Trusted by 16M+ users at 32K+ organizations, SmartBear champions responsible AI, transparency, and social good across global communities.
Testing
Squash
Manage your whole testing process with Squash (from Henix): Synchronize user stories from GitLab into Squash, use them to design, link and plan tests, report issues prefilled with test data directly in GitLab and view real-time reporting of test activities in GitLab.
Testing
Testiny
Testiny is a powerful test management software for both manual and automated tests. Search and link GitLab issues directly in Testiny to track defects or requirements, or create GitLab issues pre-filled with test data from Testiny. Submit automated test results from your GitLab CI pipeline to Testiny.
Testing
Testmo
Designed from the ground up for modern software teams, Testmo is the next-gen test management tool that unifies manual test cases, test automation & exploratory testing in one platform. Rich integration with GitLab Issues & GitLab CI/CD for a complete DevSecOps workflow.
Utilities
Utilities
Checkly
Checkly is an active monitoring solution for developers. It integrates with GitLab Alerts and can deliver failure, degradation, and recovery messages to any project in your GitLab installation.
Utilities
Codebots
Codebots is a DevSecOps friendly development solution. Use models to build apps faster with customisable source code. Codebots writes your code base and writes directly to GitLab for projects to be easily integrated into your CI/CD pipeline.
Utilities
elmah.io
elmah.io is cloud logging and uptime monitoring for Microsoft .NET developers. With the elmah.io integration for GitLab, new errors in your software are automatically created as issues in GitLab.
Utilities
GitBook
GitBook is a documentation platform for you and your team to create beautiful documentation for everything from products to internal knowledge-bases and APIs. Get your documentation live in a matter of minutes by synchronizing your GitLab repositories with GitBook, and continue editing your content in our powerful rich text editor.
Utilities
GitHub Mirror and CI Action
A GitHub Action that mirrors all commits to GitLab, triggers GitLab CI, and returns the results back to GitHub. It uses active polling to determine whether the GitLab pipeline is finished and will run for the same amount of time as it takes for GitLab CI to finish
Utilities
GitLabCalendar
Push GitLab issue due dates to your Google Calendar
Utilities
Gitpod
Gitpod provides prebuilt, collaborative development environments in your browser - powered by VS Code. Use the GitLab integration to get fresh, task-based dev environments for any issue, branch and merge request with a single click.
Utilities
Gitprotect
GitProtect.io is the most professional, manageable GitLab backup and Disaster Recovery platform that brings peace of mind and protects your source code, hours of work (and $) against any failure. It automatically backup GitLab repositories with metadata, including issues, merge requests, wiki, webhooks, labels, milestones, and more, and makes them recoverable from any point-in-time.
Utilities
Instabug
Receive detailed bug reports and in-app feedback reported by your users and beta testers from your mobile app directly to GitLab.
Utilities
Lab Assistant
An Alexa skill for managing your projects on GitLab.com using your voice. Run pipelines with custom variables or check on the status of the todos, issues, and merge requests assigned to you.
Utilities
Marker.io
Create visual and actionable bug reports as GitLab issues without leaving your website.
Utilities
Mattermost
Accelerate GitLab workflows with notifications and slash commands via Mattermost, an open source collaboration platform that ships pre-packaged with GitLab Omnibus. Communicate via channel-based messaging, subscribe to notifications, and see the status of merge requests at a glance.
Utilities
OpsHub Inc
OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) enables the integration of GitLab with 50+ ALM, DevSecOps, CRM, ITSM, PLM, and PPM tools. The unified ecosystem enables rich traceability, better transparency, and stronger collaboration
Utilities
PagerDuty
Send notification-free events from GitLab to PagerDuty services regarding important changes, such as merge requests, to provide context for PagerDuty users.
Utilities
Pipedream
An integration platform for developers. Connect 700+ apps with pre-built actions and code-level control.
Utilities
Postman
Back up your Postman Collections to your GitLab projects with the Postman to GitLab integration. Available with any paid Postman plan.
Utilities
PuzzlesCloud
Cloud & on-premise solution for developing & publishing agile professional docs by docx-as-code approach. Continuous docs build using Webhook. Zero formatting, 1:1 MarkDown to DOCX styles. Drag & drop for easy content re-use. High quality DOCX & PDF. Doc versioning in 1.0.0 format. Single click publishing.
Utilities
Raygun
Raygun is a Software Intelligence Platform that provides crash reporting and real user monitoring to thousands of software teams. The integration with GitLab provides functions for creating issues and linking directly back to your source code.
Utilities
RequestBin
RequestBin generates a URL you can send GitLab webhook requests to. You can inspect and debug the HTTP requests using the RequestBin web UI to facilitate testing.
Utilities
Rookout
Rookout's Dynamic Observability tools, enable software engineers to instantly access the code-level data they need and fetch Metrics, Logs and Traces, without adding code or waiting for a deployment. Rookout implemented a direct integration to GitLab so that you can debug your source code right from your GitLab repository.
Utilities
ServiceNow
The ServiceNow integration extends the ServiceNow DevSecOps solution. We collect information when developers check code into the repository and again during Continuous Integration. We can then provide unique insights and auditing as well as automatically create and approve change requests in ServiceNow.
Utilities
Sourcegraph
Sourcegraph builds universal code search for every developer and company so they can innovate faster. We help developers and companies with billions of lines of code create the software you use every day.
Utilities
TaskTop
TaskTop allows you to integrate GitLab with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and Zendesk, or Agile Planning tools such as CA Agile Central, JIRA, LeanKit, or VersionOne.
Utilities
The Code Registry
Gain complete visibility of your code quality, third party dependence, developer output and code security with The Code Registry AI-powered code intelligence platform designed specifically around the needs of Business Leaders.
Utilities
Userback
Receive & manage your product bugs and UI/UX issues with annotated screenshots directly in GitLab.
Utilities
Usersnap
Add annotated screenshots to every issue in GitLab. A picture paints a thousand words, so reproducing the bug gets as simple as possible.
Utilities
Ybug
A visual feedback and bug tracking tool for your website. Receive user feedback and detailed bug reports with screenshots as issues in your GitLab project.
Utilities
Zulip
Get notifications about your GitLab projects in Zulip. Zulip is the world's most productive group chat and the leading open source alternative to Slack. With Zulip, you don't have to choose between missing important conversations and wasting time reading irrelevant ones.
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