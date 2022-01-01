At GitLab, we believe that every student can contribute! Our mission is to promote GitLab and DevOps at educational institutions around the world. We aim to build a community of educators, learners, and researchers who are passionate about all things related to DevOps and GitLab.

Beyond providing free, unlimited licenses of our top-tier functionality (SaaS or self-managed), we want to be a resource for you to learn more about DevOps and connect with others who share your interest. Please click here to download the results of our 2020 GitLab for Education survey!