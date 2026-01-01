GitLab for Education

The future of software development starts here with intelligent orchestration for students, faculty, and their AI agents.

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Join the GitLab Community

1,000+

educational institutions are part of the GitLab for Education Program

3 million

people (and counting) use GitLab at educational institutions

65

countries are part of the GitLab for Education Program

IT

Accelerate innovation across campus

Enable campus-wide collaboration with a unified platform that maintains institutional security.

Choose a GitLab plan

Empower students, researchers, scientists, and IT leaders to innovate while eliminating complex sequences of steps and handoffs.

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Slide 1 of 1
Gitlab has provided a comprehensive solution and toolset around DevOps for university developer teams. The experience has been transformative and has reduced complexity and our time to deliver solutions, while greatly improving collaboration at all levels.

John Nicpon

Sr. Manager of Systems Engineering, Office of Information Technology, University of Nevada

Administrators

Transform your institution with enterprise-grade DevSecOps

Enable faculty, students, and researchers with a unified platform that ensures compliance, simplifies management, and accelerates innovation.

How to apply

Maintain control with institutional authentication integration, usage monitoring, and the ability to enforce policies that meet your security and data governance requirements.

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Educators

Prepare future professionals and innovators

Give students a competitive edge by enabling them to master every stage of the software development lifecycle in real-world settings.

How to apply

Give students what they need to master project management, collaboration, version control, and operational workflows.

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One of the drivers for us to adopt GitLab was the number of different out-of-the-box security features that allowed us to replace other solutions and open source tools and therefore the skill sets that came along with them
60%
Reduction in manual tasks

Aaron Whitehand

Director of Digital Enablement, Deakin University

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60%
Reduction in manual tasks

Students

Shape your future in software development

Build real skills, earn recognition, and connect with developers worldwide, all while contributing to software used by millions.

Explore community resources

Get hands-on industry experience, earn swag and rewards, and make meaningful contributions to GitLab. Make a mark on open source software, while building a portfolio that demonstrates your skills to future employers.

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When I heard about GitLab Self-Managed, it was a very clear choice. It was really only GitLab that fulfilled the requirements I had within the engineering project management courses. That and GitLab being one single product
8,000+
projects across 2,212 groups

Dr. James Quilty

Director Of Engineering, Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington

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8,000+
projects across 2,212 groups

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The Source

Gain insights into the future of software development, based on original research and analysis from GitLab subject matter experts and thought leaders.

DevSecOps resources

Keep up with the latest DevSecOps trends and insights

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See what your team can do with the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

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