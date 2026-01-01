GitLab for Education
The future of software development starts here with intelligent orchestration for students, faculty, and their AI agents.
Join the GitLab Community
1,000+
educational institutions are part of the GitLab for Education Program
3 million
people (and counting) use GitLab at educational institutions
65
countries are part of the GitLab for Education Program
IT
Accelerate innovation across campus
Enable campus-wide collaboration with a unified platform that maintains institutional security.Choose a GitLab plan
Empower students, researchers, scientists, and IT leaders to innovate while eliminating complex sequences of steps and handoffs.
Gitlab has provided a comprehensive solution and toolset around DevOps for university developer teams. The experience has been transformative and has reduced complexity and our time to deliver solutions, while greatly improving collaboration at all levels.
Administrators
Transform your institution with enterprise-grade DevSecOps
Enable faculty, students, and researchers with a unified platform that ensures compliance, simplifies management, and accelerates innovation.How to apply
Maintain control with institutional authentication integration, usage monitoring, and the ability to enforce policies that meet your security and data governance requirements.
Educators
Prepare future professionals and innovators
Give students a competitive edge by enabling them to master every stage of the software development lifecycle in real-world settings.How to apply
Give students what they need to master project management, collaboration, version control, and operational workflows.
One of the drivers for us to adopt GitLab was the number of different out-of-the-box security features that allowed us to replace other solutions and open source tools and therefore the skill sets that came along with them
Students
Shape your future in software development
Build real skills, earn recognition, and connect with developers worldwide, all while contributing to software used by millions.Explore community resources
Get hands-on industry experience, earn swag and rewards, and make meaningful contributions to GitLab. Make a mark on open source software, while building a portfolio that demonstrates your skills to future employers.
When I heard about GitLab Self-Managed, it was a very clear choice. It was really only GitLab that fulfilled the requirements I had within the engineering project management courses. That and GitLab being one single product
What's new with GitLab
The Source
Gain insights into the future of software development, based on original research and analysis from GitLab subject matter experts and thought leaders.
Ready to get started?
Ready to get started?
See what your team can do with the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.