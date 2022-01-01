The first phase of digital transformation is identifying the objectives from the digital initiative. With 96% of organizations embarking on digital initiatives as per Gartner digital transformation is now mainstream and top of mind of most CIOs. Based on conversations with thousands of small, medium and large organizations, we’ve identified that organizations embark upon the digital transformation journey to achieve primarily three objectives

Increase operational efficiencies

Efficiency improvements are the primary drivers for organizations to embark on digital transformation with a goal to move from manual, repetitive tasks to automated, integrated solutions that boost operational efficiencies and developer satisfaction.

Deliver better products faster

To tackle and fend off competitors, organizations are leveraging digital transformation to create enhanced customer experiences with a goal of both retaining and acquiring new customers. To achieve this, organizations are looking for ways to move from siloed, non collaborative processes to an integrated process which allows teams to communicate better and avoids waiting and handoffs to deliver products faster to customers.

Reduce security and compliance risks

As per an IDC US DevOps Survey of Large Enterprise Organizations 2019 survey, security/governance have been identified as one of the top 3 pain points for organizations and the top investment area in the next two to three years. The need to decrease security exposure, reduce disruptions due to security and streamline auditing are driving organizations to invest in digital transformation.

Once the drivers have been identified, it is key to ensure you have your eyes on success. Each of these objectives require tangible business results that can be measured to showcase a before and after scenario.