What top Industry Analysts are saying about GitLab

Discover what third-party industry analysts are saying about GitLab so that through their in-depth research on how GitLab solves customer challenges, you can learn how the one DevOps platform sets you up for success in the evolving technology landscape.

Featured Reports

GitLab Takes DevOps Platform to an IPO

IDC Market Perspective

2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Value Stream Delivery Platforms

GitLab Cited as Representative Vendor in 2021 Market Guide

2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

GitLab Named a Leader

2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

GitLab Named a Challenger

The 2019 Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Native Continuous Integration Tools

Forrester names GitLab a leader for Continuous Integration in their 2019 evaluation

Categories of analyst reports relevant to GitLab

As a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, GitLab is relevant across multiple analyst categories and reports. We believe GitLab is relevant in the following analyst categories:

GitLab Mentions

Here are links to reports where GitLab is mentioned within the context of the report. GitLab usually does not have rights to distribute these reports,
which means you will likely have access to them only if you have a subscription to that analyst's reports through your own organization.
Clicking these links will bring you to the report on that analyst company's web site, and you will need to log in to download or view the report.

Analyst Relations Contacts

Please reach out to GitLab Analyst Relations for updates on GitLab’s current capabilities and go-to-market, positioning, and product strategies, as well as requests for participation in signature research.

