GitLab Cited as Representative Vendor in 2021 Market GuideRead more
GitLab Named a LeaderRead more
GitLab Named a ChallengerRead more
As a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, GitLab is relevant across multiple analyst categories and reports. We believe GitLab is relevant in the following analyst categories:
Here are links to reports where GitLab is mentioned within the context of the report. GitLab usually does not have rights to distribute these reports,
which means you will likely have access to them only if you have a subscription to that analyst's reports through your own organization.
Clicking these links will bring you to the report on that analyst company's web site, and you will need to log in to download or view the report.
Please reach out to GitLab Analyst Relations for updates on GitLab’s current capabilities and go-to-market, positioning, and product strategies, as well as requests for participation in signature research.
Analyst Relations Manager
rragozzine@gitlab.com
1-619-871-7497
Director of Market Strategy & Insights
lclymer@gitlab.com
1-512-578-9542
Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.