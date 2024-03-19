securitycheck.png Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094) Affected software not used for GitLab.com, GitLab Dedicated, or default self-hosted software packages.
GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.
We’re combining patch and security releases This improvement in our release process matches the industry standard and will help GitLab users get information about security and bug fixes sooner.

DevSecOps Platform Release 16.10 cover image

GitLab 16.10 Release

GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog

News gitlab-oxeye

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap.

Security cloudcomputing.jpeg

Simplify your cloud account management for Kubernetes access

In this tutorial, learn how to use the GitLab agent for Kubernetes and its user impersonation features for secure cluster access.

AI/ML duo-blog-post.png

How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment

Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.

Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics

Careers ideaabstract.jpg

Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles

Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.

The future of DevOps education needs to include security

Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API

Company gitlabflatlogomap.png

Our Privacy Policy has been updated

Our updated Privacy Policy clarifies our existing data processing activities.

Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

Culture connections - cover image

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start

DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.

Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions

The many routes to a tech career

DevOps collaboration - hands - cover

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD

Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

DevOps Platform agile.png

Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

DevSecOps cicd-cover

How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms

Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.

How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency

Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

Engineering cluster - cover

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.

Revisiting the variables management workflow

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

Insights navigation.jpeg

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

Open Source code - cover

GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0

Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay.

Pair GitLab and The Good Docs Project template to improve release notes

The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release

Product checkmark-cover

Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.

GitLab 16.8 Release

GitLab Package roadmap for 2024

Security securitycheck.png

