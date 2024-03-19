Recent posts
GitLab 16.10 Release
GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities
The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap.
Browse by category
How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment
Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.
Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo
Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics
Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles
Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.
The future of DevOps education needs to include security
Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API
Our Privacy Policy has been updated
Our updated Privacy Policy clarifies our existing data processing activities.
Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API
Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab
Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start
DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.
Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions
The many routes to a tech career
Southwest looking to help developers take flight
Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.
How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD
Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail
Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration
If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.
5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab
GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams
How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms
Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.
How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency
Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi
GitLab 16.10 Release
GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog
Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab
Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations
Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component
CI/CD components are the next generation of CI/CD templates, enhancing pipeline creation and maintenance. Learn how to transition from templates to components.
Revisiting the variables management workflow
How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags
How we overhauled GitLab navigation
Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.
Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look
4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities
The initial focus will be on accelerating GitLab's Static Application Security (SAST) roadmap.
The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab
Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0
Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay.
Pair GitLab and The Good Docs Project template to improve release notes
The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release
Registration Features program expands by 16 free features
More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.