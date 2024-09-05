GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms

DevOps was originally just a concept, a methodology for delivering software faster by bringing traditionally disparate teams together. It was a response to all the issues caused by the separation of those who built software and those who deployed it.

At GitLab, we iterated on that concept: Instead of stitching together tools to create a complex DevOps toolchain, a single DevOps platform would result in tighter collaboration, greater automation, and more scalable and standardized processes.

We believe that strategy, which focuses on our customers' success, was correct. In the second iteration of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, we are once again named a Leader by Gartner and this time, positioned highest on both axes: Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Today’s software organizations must contend with increasing security threats, complex compliance requirements, and carefully adopting new technologies such as generative AI. This is in addition to simply delivering on their promises of scalable services and continued innovation to their own customers.

GitLab helps our customers face these challenges and become leaders in their own industries. With our AI-powered DevSecOps platform, they are shifting security left, enabling visibility throughout the development lifecycle, and bringing together all the roles and responsibilities needed to deliver the software that powers our world.

Furthering the DevOps vision

Our work here isn’t done. We will continue to innovate on the DevOps vision and advance our DevSecOps platform in two ways.

First, we want to invite even more teams to collaborate on the same platform, with specific features for those involved in Agile planning, data science, and observability and application monitoring.

Second, we strive to make our platform adoption and deployment options even more flexible to meet our customers’ diverse needs. This includes investing in GitLab Dedicated, our single-tenant, hosted option, so companies in highly regulated industries can have the simplicity of SaaS and the power of all the latest features and capabilities, while adhering to the compliance needs of isolated infrastructure.

Helping organizations build secure software

Beyond building a better collaboration platform for delivering software, one of the most important things we do at GitLab is help organizations build more secure and compliant software. Our vision here sets us apart, as GitLab integrates security scanning at the point of code commit, not when applications are ready for release. This helps teams catch vulnerabilities sooner, leading to faster release cycles. GitLab also makes compliance easy with policy guardrails and automatically generating a software bill of materials.

We know our customers face more security threats as their own software surface attack area increases. This is why, in the next 12 months, we plan to continue improving our SAST scanners, add additional policy controls, and build an upcoming native secrets manager.

Leading with AI throughout the SDLC

Our vision is to also be a leader in AI – both in enabling our customers to build innovative software with AI, and also to do it with privacy-first AI technology. AI represents a generational leap forward with an incredible amount of opportunity when integrated throughout the software development lifecycle. As we innovate, we are doing so responsibly. We’ve heard our customers’ concerns loud and clear: They want AI with guardrails, AI that’s transparent, and AI that respects their code and intellectual property.

We are committed to building GitLab Duo, a suite of AI-powered features for our DevSecOps platform that are all of these: comprehensive, privacy-first, and built to support the entire software development lifecycle.

We believe this commitment and our GitLab Duo features are why, recently, Gartner® also named us a Leader in its first Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants.

We are honored by this recognition and see it as a sign to continue listening to you – our customers – because that is what drives our vision, product roadmap, and commitment in delivering the best DevSecOps platform.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, George Spafford, August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner Inc. as part of a larger report and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Gartner.