When developers win, everyone wins
Great developer experience means removing obstacles so developers can onboard quickly and start adding value right away — helping organizations accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and attract top talent.
Faster time to market
When developers can drop into a new code base and become productive right away, that doesn’t just mean faster releases — it means faster delivery of value to customers.
Secure by default
Improved retention
More satisfied customers
For the business, it's important we have GitLab. When we are able to tell a customer we can deliver faster than one of our competitors can, they’re far more likely to sign up with us. Time to market is critical to sales and it makes our customers happier.”
Cathy He
Engineering Manager
Fragmented tooling and siloed workflows create a poor developer experience
In GitLab’s 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey:
69% of developers said that at least a quarter of their responsibilities involve integrating and/or maintaining their DevOps toolchain
Great developer experience starts with a DevSecOps platform
Boost productivity and efficiency
Out-of-the-box pipeline templates and automation
From built-in CI/CD pipeline templates to automatic code testing, a single platform for software delivery enables developers to focus on building high-quality applications, without context-switching.
AI throughout the software development lifecycle
Developers do more than write code. When AI is integrated throughout the development process, it can accelerate every aspect of a developer’s day, from understanding code to fixing security vulnerabilities.
Remote development workspaces
On-demand, cloud-based workspaces let developers get started quickly — without having to spend time configuring and maintaining a local development environment.
Increase transparency and visibility
Shared issues, project boards, and roadmaps
With everyone in the same platform, developers stay in the loop on strategy and scope and better understand the business value of their work — enabling more efficient planning, building, testing, securing, deployment, and monitoring of code.
Application insights and monitoring
Error tracking and incident management allow developers to get visibility into application errors or disruptions, all in the same place where they develop code, making the code base easier to maintain.
Productivity and efficiency (DORA) metrics
GitLab is the only platform that provides native support for DORA4 measurement on team throughput and stability, helping engineering leaders identify and address areas where manual tasks and other barriers are making developers’ jobs harder.
Ship with speed and security
Built-in security scanners
Security scanners integrated into CI/CD pipelines — including SAST, DAST, secret scanning, and more — enable developers to collaborate more effectively with security teams to find and fix security flaws sooner in the development process.
Vulnerability reports
Developers can identify and resolve vulnerabilities in their natural workflow, and security teams can vet, triage, and manage vulnerabilities, all in one place.
API security testing
By identifying API vulnerabilities before they make it to production, developers and security teams can work together to make APIs safer and reduce security risks.
>98%
decrease in build queue time
3,000
hours of developer time saved per quarter
17%
boost in developer happiness scores
