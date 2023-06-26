Developer experience

Happier developers, better results

Boost productivity and create an environment of transparency and collaboration to drive results, faster.

When developers win, everyone wins

Great developer experience means removing obstacles so developers can onboard quickly and start adding value right away — helping organizations accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and attract top talent.
Faster time to market -

When developers can drop into a new code base and become productive right away, that doesn’t just mean faster releases — it means faster delivery of value to customers.

Secure by default +
Improved retention +
More satisfied customers +

For the business, it's important we have GitLab. When we are able to tell a customer we can deliver faster than one of our competitors can, they’re far more likely to sign up with us. Time to market is critical to sales and it makes our customers happier.

Cathy He

Engineering Manager

Fragmented tooling and siloed workflows create a poor developer experience

In GitLab’s 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey:

69% of developers said that at least a quarter of their responsibilities involve integrating and/or maintaining their DevOps toolchain

Great developer experience starts with a DevSecOps platform

Product screenshot of productivity

Boost productivity and efficiency

Out-of-the-box pipeline templates and automation

From built-in CI/CD pipeline templates to automatic code testing, a single platform for software delivery enables developers to focus on building high-quality applications, without context-switching.

AI throughout the software development lifecycle

Developers do more than write code. When AI is integrated throughout the development process, it can accelerate every aspect of a developer’s day, from understanding code to fixing security vulnerabilities.

Remote development workspaces

On-demand, cloud-based workspaces let developers get started quickly — without having to spend time configuring and maintaining a local development environment.

Increase transparency and visibility

Shared issues, project boards, and roadmaps

With everyone in the same platform, developers stay in the loop on strategy and scope and better understand the business value of their work — enabling more efficient planning, building, testing, securing, deployment, and monitoring of code.

Application insights and monitoring

Error tracking and incident management allow developers to get visibility into application errors or disruptions, all in the same place where they develop code, making the code base easier to maintain.

Productivity and efficiency (DORA) metrics

GitLab is the only platform that provides native support for DORA4 measurement on team throughput and stability, helping engineering leaders identify and address areas where manual tasks and other barriers are making developers’ jobs harder.

Ship with speed and security

Built-in security scanners

Security scanners integrated into CI/CD pipelines — including SAST, DAST, secret scanning, and more — enable developers to collaborate more effectively with security teams to find and fix security flaws sooner in the development process.

Vulnerability reports

Developers can identify and resolve vulnerabilities in their natural workflow, and security teams can vet, triage, and manage vulnerabilities, all in one place.

API security testing

By identifying API vulnerabilities before they make it to production, developers and security teams can work together to make APIs safer and reduce security risks.

I was looking to free up the hands of my DevOps engineers … I wanted them to focus on the things that actually matter — how we produce code, how we properly deploy code. We could do that with a platform.

Nadav Robas Headshot

Nadav Robas

DevOps & DevSecOps Manager, Agoda

>98%

decrease in build queue time

3,000

hours of developer time saved per quarter

17%

boost in developer happiness scores

