GitLab Continuous Integration and Delivery automates all the steps required to build, test and deploy your code to your production environment.



Continuous integration automates the builds, provides feedback via code review, and automates code quality and security tests. It creates a release package that is ready to be deployed to your production environment.



Continuous delivery automatically provisions infrastructure, manages infrastructure changes, ticketing, and release versioning. It allows, progressive code deployment, verifying and monitoring changes made and providing the ability to roll back when necessary. Together, GitLab Continuous Integration and Delivery help you automate your SDLC, making it repeatable and on-demand with minimal manual intervention.