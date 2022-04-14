Continuous Integration and Delivery

In-context testing
Every change triggers an automated pipeline to make your life easier.
Test everything - code, performance, load, security.
Results shared in the merge request before the developer switches tasks.
Review, collaborate, iterate and approve in-context.
Secure and compliant
From compliance pipelines to integrated security scanning—see it all in one place for better visibility and control.
Application security testing, built-into the developers’ workflow.
Vulnerability management for the security pro.
Approvals, audit reports, and traceability to simplify policy compliance.
Implement guardrails to safeguard your deployments.
Avoid failed or non-performant deployments with strategies to safeguard your deployments.
Compliance pipelines to ensure policies are consistently followed.
Granular control over what to deploy via feature flags.
Decide who to deploy to via progressive delivery, canary and blue-green deployments.
Pipelines built for both simplicity and scale
Flexible pipelines to support you at any stage of your journey.
Built-in templates to help you get started easily.
Automatically created pipelines via Auto DevOps.
Scale with parent-child pipelines and, merge trains.
Automate applications and infrastructure
Same platform to automate application and infrastructure.
Minimize license costs and learning curve.
Leverage application DevSecOps best practices for infrastructure.
Accelerate your cloud native and hybrid cloud journey
GitLab is infrastructure-agnostic DevSecOps that is built for multicloud.
Supports deploying to virtual machines, Kubernetes clusters, or FaaS from different cloud vendors.
Supports Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or your own private cloud.