Continuous Integration and Delivery

Accelerate CI/CD delivery, with governance built in
Accelerate CI/CD delivery, with governance built in
Build, test, package, and deploy on one platform, so you can move fast without losing control.
Your pipeline wasn't built for this much traffic
Pipelines built for human-paced commits start to buckle when agents begin pushing code at machine speed.
Coding got faster with AI. If build, test, and deploy don't speed up with it, that gain gets stuck at the commit — not shipped.
Don't let your pipeline hold you back
Copy-pasted config, a main branch that’s never stable, pipelines too slow to give fast feedback — none of that is inevitable or the cost of growing.
CI/CD catalog: No more copy-pasting the same pipeline config into every new project, and no more discovering months later that half of them are out of date.
Component Analytics: See how your shared CI/CD components are being adopted, and which projects are running outdated versions.
Merge trains: Stop babysitting a red main branch caused by conflicting merges landing back-to-back.
Parent-child pipelines + DAG execution: Split growing pipelines into independent sub-pipelines so testing starts the moment a dependency finishes.
Cross-project pipelines: Catch a frontend change that breaks the backend before it ships.
Hosted runners: Run CI/CD jobs without provisioning or maintaining your own infrastructure.
Stop discovering security problems after they ship
Catch vulnerabilities and generate compliance evidence while code is still in the pipeline, not when it’s a fire drill.
Continuous vulnerability scanning: No more surprise vulnerabilities in a dependency you haven’t touched in months.
SAST: Catch vulnerabilities in your own code before deployment, instead of after a customer or auditor finds them.
Pipeline inputs: Close off variable injection by default instead of leaving pipeline customization open to anyone with trigger access.
Compliance pipelines: Ensure that important policies are enforced, whether it’s standard regulatory controls or your own policy framework.
Deploy without holding your breath
Confidently and consistently release software with enterprise-level delivery tools.
Progressive delivery: Test in production with a small slice of your user base first.
Canary deployments: Gradually roll out changes so you can catch problems while the blast radius is small.
Deployment flexibility: Deploy to virtual machines, Kubernetes clusters, or Faas from multiple cloud, without re-architecting your pipeline for every target.
Spend less time babysitting pipelines
Offload more with AI that understands your entire software lifecycle.
Security vulnerability explanations: Get the explanation, the exploit path, and the fix in one place.
Root cause analysis: Let AI pinpoint why a pipeline failed. No log-diving required.
Value stream forecasts: Generate pipelines that follow your org’s standards from the start.
By switching to GitLab and automating deployment, teams have moved from monthly or weekly deliveries to daily or multiple daily deliveries.
Resources
Get the latest CI/CD insights right hereThe latest on CI/CD
5 ways GitLab pipeline logic solves real engineering problems
Scale CI/CD with composable patterns for monorepos, microservices, environments, and governance.
Track CI component usage across your organization
See whether your shared pipeline standards are actually being followed.
Build fast. Govern everything.
Build fast. Govern everything.
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.