Value Stream Management

In The Future of DevOps Toolchains Will Involve Maximizing Flow in IT Value Streams,” Gartner recommended that "infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for selecting and deploying DevOps toolchains should: drive business ability by using DevOps value stream delivery platforms that reduce the overhead of managing complex toolchains."1 By providing an entire DevOps platform The Future of DevOps Toolchains Will Involve Maximizing Flow in IT Value Streams as a single application, GitLab is uniquely suited to provide end-to-end visibility throughout the entire lifecycle without the “toolchain tax.” As the place where work happens, GitLab can also unite visualization with action, allowing users to jump from learning to doing at any time, without losing context.

1 Gartner "The Future of DevOps Toolchains Will Involve Maximizing Flow in IT Value Streams," Manjunath Bhat, et al, 14 January 2020 (Gartner subscription required)