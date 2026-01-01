About two years ago, Hilti was looking for a software platform to rebuild their projects. They had previously outsourced one of their software development projects to an external vendor as the software capability could not be 100% managed in-house. The source code was owned by a joint venture which used GitHub. Hilti owned the majority of the joint venture, but it was not hosting source code in-house. There wasn’t any internal CI/CD and also the teams didn’t perform security testing according to the highest standards. This situation was challenging because the software teams wanted full visibility and management of their code.

Hilti’s goal was to move software development in-house to enable the engineering and architecture teams to conduct proper reviews, truly collaborate, and to share best practices with other teams. As Hilti wanted a solution that adheres to the highest standards, the ideal tool would need to be easy to onboard, be intuitive, and offer seamless integration. “We wanted to bring a tool on to our own premises so that we have it under our control, and also have it in real time. That was really a big step forward,” said Raphael Hauser, Head of Governance at Hilti. Security scanning was high on the priority list. Hilti has between 10 to 15 distributed teams working in parallel on large-scale solutions at any given time globally. Security needs to be under control and aggregated so that by the time a software release is ready, vulnerabilities are visible ahead of time. Hilti needed a tool with powerful and reliable security capabilities.

Development and test teams previously found themselves in “reactive mode” when catching bugs. A tool that offers a way to find vulnerabilities within the pipeline would be more efficient, increase workflow speed, and empower developers. “I want to be sure, once we release a package to production, that we're not bringing in any packages of code that are eventually creating a risk for Hilti; exposing source code is an access security problem, not a code scanning problem,” Hauser added.