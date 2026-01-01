Today, code.siemens.com has its IT infrastructure on AWS. There is no longer a need for “junkyard computing” because code.siemens.com is a fully established service with a large in-house developer community provided by the Siemens IT organization.

The infrastructure evolved to a highly tuned and sophisticated setup, with a large amount of EC2 instances all managed as Infrastructure as Code. SaaS solutions such as S3, RDS, ElastiCache, EFS, and ELB are used as well, since those can be replaced by standard open source solutions to minimize vendor lock-in. GitLab is hosted on AWS, also the supporting services such as GitLab CI runners, monitoring, logging, crash reporting and more. Siemens has exceeded over 38 million CI builds since adopting GitLab. “If you're part of Siemens you have different repositories you can collaborate with. We really try to bring the open source culture in and so far, we really succeeded. With CI/CD we have one and a half million builds every month. The whole culture has completely changed,” Huser said.

With GitLab, Siemens saves both time and money because there is no need to maintain local patches or manually update fixes. The code.siemens.com team follows an ‘upstream first’ workflow. “We go without patches. We only deploy upstream versions, nothing else. If we want to have new features, we contribute them to GitLab. We do not patch our instance,” said Roger Meier, Principal Key Expert and Service Owner of code.siemens.com from Siemens IT. “As soon as they are merged upstream, we will deploy the next version. So we ship every month. We do about four production deployments per month.”

The code.siemens.com platform is managed by a team of just eight people distributed across four countries in a highly agile fashion. All team members are committed to the open source way of working. They are coaching, supporting, and guiding the internal developer community, on top of managing the whole infrastructure and application. They use GitLab day by day to manage all their activities. All team members contribute and/or maintain several open source projects, while providing a reliable service for the wider Siemens developer community to increase developer happiness.

Collaboration happens throughout the entire organization with over 40,000 GitLab users and the potential to expand. GitLab helps Siemens ensure scalability internally and with customer development opportunities. “Our customers and our developers just want to have a reliable service that is running all the time,” Meier added.

Siemens teams heavily contribute to GitLab with over 150 merged MRs in GitLab. In addition, Huser and Meier are GitLab Heroes and were selected as GitLab MVPs. The teams not only use the DevOps platform, but they pride themselves with being so knowledgeable that they don’t use a support team from GitLab. “Since the beginning, we were talking about all our ideas and to have our roadmap visible for all the people within the company. You have to walk the talk, that's key. Of course, focus on your customers: for developers, from developers,” Meier said.