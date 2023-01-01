FullSave faced several challenges that were causing development and deployment slowdowns.

The company’s policy is to host its own tools but its previous tool’s new licensing model did not allow for self-hosting. As FullSave was met with this licensing issue, the company’s IT managers also recognized that they needed to replace their DevOps toolchain with a single, end-to-end DevOps platform for better CI/CD integration, to reduce complexity and boost productivity. They also knew that a single application would give them the issue and commit traceability they needed to obtain an ISO27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard that deals with the overall management of information security.

Going all in with GitLab’s platform was an easy decision for FullSave.

“We’ve been using GitLab for several years as it had all the features we needed,” says Laurent Lavallade, chief technology officer at FullSave. “This helped us consolidate from the use of several tools to a single platform that had all the features integrated within it. Switching to GitLab’s Enterprise edition was the natural next step.”

GitLab checked all of their boxes. And FullSave’s IT professionals were familiar with everything the platform brings to the table – increased collaboration, efficiency, security, and automation.

In their last environment, integration between FullSave’s previous tool and GitLab did work but it did not work as well, or as efficiently, as simply using GitLab’s single, end-to-end platform alone.