GitLab Credits can be acquired in three ways:
Included credits: For a limited time, Premium customers receive 12 credits/user/month, and Ultimate customers receive 24 credits/user/month at no additional cost. These included promotional credits are available for a limited time after GA, and subject to change at GitLab’s discretion. See Promo Terms.
Monthly commitment pool: Purchase a shared pool of credits for your organization to draw from. The more credits you commit to, the better pricing you receive. These credits refresh monthly.
On-demand credits: If you’ve used all your included and committed credits, you can continue using GitLab Duo Agent Platform on a pay-as-you-go basis at the standard rate of $1/credit. Once you’ve enabled on-demand billing for your account, it will remain enabled for the remainder of your subscription term. You will be billed at the end of each month for any on-demand credits consumed.
For Self-Managed customers, to ensure access to the latest GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities, please upgrade to version 18.7. If you accept on-demand billing, you will be charged for use of GitLab Duo Agent Platform regardless of your GitLab version.
For more information, please visit our usage billing documentation.