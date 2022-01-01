Get the DevOps Platform

Free

Free-forever features for individual users

$0

per user/month

No credit card required

Get started

    Premium

    Enhance team productivity and coordination

    $19

    per user/month

    Billed annually at $228 USD

    Buy GitLab Premium

      Ultimate

      Organization wide security, compliance, and planning

      $99

      per user/month

      Billed annually at $1188 USD

      Buy GitLab Ultimate

        All plans have unlimited (private) repositories. Use it SaaS or Self-Managed.

        Add-ons

        Purchase additional CI/CD minutes or storage and transfer for your group or personal namespaces on SaaS.

        CI/CD Minutes

        $10

        per 1,000 minutes

        One time payment

        How to buy CI Minutes →

        Storage

        $60

        per 10 GB storage

        20 GB transfer / month

        Renews anually

        How to buy Storage →

        Learn how GitLab's DevOps Platform can help you.

        Achieve efficiencies and improve velocity while staying secure and compliant.

        Talk to an expert →

        Purchase GitLab through Cloud Marketplaces seamlessly.

        Consolidate your GitLab subscription with integrated cloud billing.

        Contact Sales to learn more →

        Frequently Asked Questions

        Still have questions? Get in touch.

        We're here to help. Talk to an expert today.

        Contact sales Try GitLab free