Get started with GitLab

The intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

GitLab.com
Self Managed
Dedicated
Cloud-hosted by us. Instant setup, getting you to value quicker.
Now with GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Free

For individuals working on personal projects and open source contributions

$ 0
per user/month,
No credit card required
Get started

Premium

For scaling organizations seeking enhanced productivity and collaboration

$ 29
per user/month,
billed annually

Let’s talk

Get in touch to learn more
Buy PremiumTry for free

Ultimate

For enterprises requiring advanced security and compliance capabilities

Get custom pricingContact us for custom pricing
Contact usTry for free

Features include:

  • Source Code Management & CI/CD

Paid Add-ons

Everything from Free, plus:

  • Unlimited licensed users
  • 10,000 compute minutes per month

GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Paid Add-ons

Learn more about Premium
Need pricing flexibility?Learn about Flex ↓

Everything from Premium, plus:

  • 50,000 compute minutes per month

GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Paid Add-ons

Learn more about Ultimate
Need pricing flexibility?Learn about Flex ↓

*Included for a limited time. See details and promo terms.

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New

GitLab Flex Commitment

Organizations that need pricing flexibility can make one annual commitment and adapt their spend across GitLab plans and usage as they grow.

Available with any paid plan

  • One annual commitment for seats and GitLab Credits
  • Re-allocate spend as needs change
  • Track spend against your annual balance
Get pricingLearn more

Add-Ons

GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Orchestrate AI agents across your entire software lifecycle to automate complex workflows, accelerate delivery, and keep your team in flow.

Available for Premium and Ultimate customers

$1
per GitLab Credit

Volume discounts available with annual commitment

Buy GitLab CreditsLearn more about usage billing

Want GitLab Duo Agent Platform for an offline license? Contact us.

Enterprise Agile Planning

One planning workflow for everyone involved in the software development lifecycle.

Available for Ultimate customers

$15
per user/month, billed annually
Contact to purchaseLearn more

Compute minutes

The usage of instance runners by projects running CI/CD jobs is measured in compute minutes. If you need additional compute minutes, you can purchase more for your group.

$10
per 1,000 minutes, one-time payment
How to buy compute

Storage

Each project in a Free tier namespace on GitLab.com has 10 GiB of free storage for its Git repository and Large File Storage (LFS). You can purchase additional storage for your personal or group namespace.

$5
per month for 10GiB of storage, billed annually
How to buy storage

Find GitLab on Partner Marketplace

Purchase GitLab through Cloud Marketplaces seamlessly.

Frequently

asked questions

License and Subscription

Payments and Pricing

Features and Benefits

GitLab.com

Self-Managed

Dedicated

User Limits

Compute minutes

Storage Limits

Usage pricing

GitLab Flex

Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

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