As a multinational corporation, Airbus Intelligence needs tools that can help their team collaborate and work more efficiently across the globe. The Intelligence business wanted to avoid the common challenges of many global companies: distributed teams and disconnected toolchains that cause workflow inefficiency and slow production. An improved workflow that could break through these challenges, make teams more efficient, and foster communication was a high priority. Logan Weber is a software automation engineer at the Web Factory. Finding a better developer workflow was one of his core missions, and the Web Factory’s agility makes the team an ideal testing ground for new tools and technologies. For Logan, it was important that any tools they adopt share a similar dedication to innovation. “We’re in the midst of a digital transformation,” Logan said. “We want to join forces with partners who know what they’re doing and can keep up with us.”

One of the Web Factory team’s big challenges was that their processes just weren’t efficient enough, which led to delayed releases and lost time in development. Developers could spend at least a full day on the production setup, and too much time was being spent on simple tasks that should have been automated. Developers were frustrated with these manual and lengthy processes that stopped them from focusing on code. With a new tool the Web Factory team also hoped to avoid communication breakdowns between teams. After spending time on the production setup, developers would sometimes realise that the final product didn’t correspond to the initial request, which would then lead to additional efforts. “We’d have to create a bug to modify this error. But it wasn’t a bug, it was just a lack of communication,” Logan explained.

The Web Factory team tested several tools in the search for the right developer workflow. Because the Web Factory team already used Jira, they decided to test other Atlassian products, such as Bitbucket for version control and Bamboo for CI. Unfortunately, BitBucket and Bamboo didn’t offer a user-friendly experience, and both tools lacked some of the functionalities for their needs. The Web Factory team used Jenkins on old projects, but found it too complicated to maintain. They also wanted to be able to store their deployment script processes as code.