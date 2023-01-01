One of the most significant challenges Lockheed Martin faced in driving collaboration between programs and across the entire business is that their software resided in many different systems, with differing security requirements. GitLab, together with Lockheed Martin’s Software Factory, enables the company to modularize their software so reusable components can be shared in globally accessible environments, while teams can still maintain tight control over software components that are mission-critical or have security constraints.

A key feature of Lockheed Martin’s Software Factory is that it provides a common GitLab CI configuration YAML and common CI container images that are pre-configured to work with their other software development tools.

Teams have to maintain separate environments for security reasons, so their configuration needs to be able to work in different hosting environments for image registries and associated tools. They also often need to sustain particular versions of their software for years, since sometimes it’s deployed into operational environments where it can’t be frequently updated.

To take on these challenges, Hohn’s team created a catalog of common pipelines for popular programming languages with modules for security scanning, container image builds, and semantic versioning. The pipeline catalog allows developers to use the same YAML source file in multiple environments without having to make modifications. The catalog also makes it possible to create a historic build using a specific version of a pipeline and guarantees version consistency.

Before adopting GitLab, Lockheed Martin had made a few attempts to build a common set of pipelines, but they ended up only supporting a few users and were overly prescriptive. It wasn’t enough.

With GitLab as the foundation for their pipeline catalog, Lockheed Martin has been able to create pipeline templates that can be reused in multiple environments, including disconnected networks. That saves time and effort, and ensures continuity among projects. Now, pipeline updates are simpler, and sophisticated testing and release management are easier and more efficient.

“Now, we can be confident changes to our pipelines are automatically and thoroughly tested, and we can easily support both fast-moving development teams and risk-averse teams that are maintaining mission-critical capabilities,” says Hohn. “Our new approach, built on some key GitLab CI features, has helped us find the right balance of commonality and customization.”

Lockheed Martin now serves 2,500 pipelines per minute through the common pipeline catalog.