Automated Software Delivery

Automation essentials for achieving digital innovation, cloud native transformations and application modernization

Get free trial

Scale your SDLC for cloud native adoption

Eliminate click-ops, introduce checks and balances essential for cloud native adoption

Every change is releasable

More testing, errors detected earlier, less risk

Improve employee experience

Minimize repetitive tasks, focus on value generating tasks

How to automate your software delivery process

Continuous change management

Coordination, share, and collaborate across your software development team to deliver business value faster

Continuous integration and verification

Accelerate your digital transformation by building high-quality applications, at scale.

On demand environments with GitOps

Create repeatable and stable environments by minimize risk of manual infrastructure configurations and click-ops.

Continuous Delivery

Automate your application release process to make software delivery repeatable and on-demand.

Continuous change management

  • Enterprise ready Source Code Management
  • Track every change - code for application, infrastructure, policies, configurations
  • Control every change - code owners, approvers, rules
  • Distributed version control for geographically distributed teams
    Learn more

Continuous integration and verification

  • Code, build, test automation to incrementally build & test every change
  • Less risk by detecting errors early
  • Scale with parallel builds, merge trains
  • Collaborate across projects with multi project pipelines
    Learn more

On demand environments with GitOps

  • Automate infrastructure to release faster
  • Recover from errors faster
  • Choice of push or pull configurations
  • Secure Kubernetes cluster access to avoid exposing your cluster
    Learn more

Continuous Delivery

  • Make every change ‘releasable’
  • Progressively deploy changes to minimize disruption
  • Get feedback faster by testing changes on a subset of users
    Learn more

Going into full automated DevOps is key for a software group like ours. Our GitLab instance is the cornerstone of what we call the digital enablement platform internally, which is really the means to enable our team to do cloud native development in a full automated DevOps mode.

Yves Nicolas, Group CTO Office, Sopra Steria

Learn more →

Why GitLab for Automated Software Delivery

Customer realized benefits

One of the easiest platforms to get started with your DevOps journey

“It just worked. That was the biggest success because we didn’t have any problems with installing GitLab, with updating it and it was really simple to start for us,” - MGA

Start where you are and reduce other tools as your adoption matures

"As per the Forrester Total Economic Impact study, customers were able to eliminate atleast 3 tools per year" - Forrester The Total Economic Impact™ of GitLab

Supports your cloud-native application transformations

"GitLab integrates natively with Kubernetes, which gives the development team peace of mind because they can trust that the tool will work automatically without constant maintenance." - Hotjar

Automates infrastructure and deploying to hybrid-cloud environments

"Our DevOps teams can provision production-ready solutions within minutes, from Kubernetes to multi-cloud and multi-tier complex hybrid cloud infrastructures" - SURF

Easy traceability for better stability

"If something goes wrong, GitLab offers a simple fix. For example, if we deployed the wrong ratio of our services to the server, we can see the history, read the commit message, and identify the author to roll back commits" - Parimatch

Improves developer experience

"Developer happiness matters because happy developers simply do better work. You need to keep your developer experience at a high level because that’s the only way you really can deliver value fast. GitLab has played a significant part in helping us increase our developer experience.” - Moneyfarm

Getting Started with Automated Software Delivery

Automated software delivery will help you adopt cloud native, Kubernetes and multi-cloud with ease, achieve faster velocity with lower failures and improve employee satisfaction by eliminating repetitive tasks.

Experience basic automated software delivery including SCM and CI/CD in the Free Tier of GitLab. As your adoption matures / you use GitLab for larger teams / projects - GitLab Premium gives you the scalability and flexibility you need to manage your SDLC. GitLab Premium adds:

  • Faster Code Reviews to ensure high code quality across teams through seamless code review workflows
  • Release Controls to implement controls to ensure teams ship high quality and secure code
  • Advanced CI/CD to build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines
    amongst others.

Get started with GitLab.

Resources

Are you ready for the next step?

eBooks

Modernize your CI/CD Scaled CI/CD A beginners guide to GitOps GitOps in the Enterprise - 10 reasons to adopt

Reports

Voted as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ Continuous Delivery And Release Automation, Q2 2020

Free GitLab trial

Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.

Contact sales Try GitLab free