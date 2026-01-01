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GitLab CLI The GitLab Command Line Interface (CLI) is an unified tool that allows you to manage and interact with GitLab directly from the command line. GitLab CLI - `glab`

Code Explanation Helps you understand code by explaining it in natural language. Code Explanation

Code Review Summary Helps merge request handoff between authors and reviewers and helps reviewers efficiently understand suggestions. Code Review Summary

Test Generation Automates repetitive tasks and helps catch bugs early. Test Generation

Root Cause Analysis Assists you in determining the root cause for a pipeline failure and failed CI/CD build. Root Cause Analysis

Discussion Summary Assists with getting everyone up to speed on lengthy conversations to help ensure you are all on the same page. Discussion Summary

Virtual Registry GitLab offers a Virtual Registry that can be used for your frequently-accessed upstream artifacts. Virtual Registry

Helm Chart Registry An integrated Helm chart registry to store Helm charts for each GitLab project. Building, uploading, and installing Helm charts works out of the box with GitLab. Helm is the package manager for Kubernetes. Helm chart repository support

Model registry Model registry allows data scientists and developers to manage their machine learning models, along with all metadata associated with their creation: parameters, performance metrics, artifacts, logs, and more. Model registry

Infrastructure as Code Automate the provisioning of infrastructure resources through Infrastructure-as-Code, use Terraform/OpenTofu with zero-configuration from CI/CD pipelines, and apply GitOps best practices to deliver software faster. Terraform plan output summary in Merge Requests GitLab-managed Terraform state files

Auto DevOps Automatically discover, build, test, and scan source code, and deploy and monitor built applications using an opinionated but highly customizable set of CI/CD templates and integrations. Enable teams to focus on writing business code and better collaboration while delivering software faster. Auto DevOps