Continuous change management
Coordination, share, and collaborate across your software development team to deliver business value faster
Continuous integration and verification
Accelerate your digital transformation by building high-quality applications, at scale.
On demand environments with GitOps
Create repeatable and stable environments by minimize risk of manual infrastructure configurations and click-ops.
Continuous Delivery
Automate your application release process to make software delivery repeatable and on-demand.
Going into full automated DevOps is key for a software group like ours. Our GitLab instance is the cornerstone of what we call the digital enablement platform internally, which is really the means to enable our team to do cloud native development in a full automated DevOps mode.
Yves Nicolas, Group CTO Office, Sopra SteriaLearn more →
Customer realized benefits
“It just worked. That was the biggest success because we didn’t have any problems with installing GitLab, with updating it and it was really simple to start for us,” - MGA
"As per the Forrester Total Economic Impact study, customers were able to eliminate atleast 3 tools per year" - Forrester The Total Economic Impact™ of GitLab
"GitLab integrates natively with Kubernetes, which gives the development team peace of mind because they can trust that the tool will work automatically without constant maintenance." - Hotjar
"Our DevOps teams can provision production-ready solutions within minutes, from Kubernetes to multi-cloud and multi-tier complex hybrid cloud infrastructures" - SURF
"If something goes wrong, GitLab offers a simple fix. For example, if we deployed the wrong ratio of our services to the server, we can see the history, read the commit message, and identify the author to roll back commits" - Parimatch
"Developer happiness matters because happy developers simply do better work. You need to keep your developer experience at a high level because that’s the only way you really can deliver value fast. GitLab has played a significant part in helping us increase our developer experience.” - Moneyfarm
Automated software delivery will help you adopt cloud native, Kubernetes and multi-cloud with ease, achieve faster velocity with lower failures and improve employee satisfaction by eliminating repetitive tasks.
Experience basic automated software delivery including SCM and CI/CD in the Free Tier of GitLab. As your adoption matures / you use GitLab for larger teams / projects - GitLab Premium gives you the scalability and flexibility you need to manage your SDLC. GitLab Premium adds:
