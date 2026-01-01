One of the biggest benefits of adopting GitLab is the ability to find code issues sooner in the pipeline. When combined with faster pipelines, the teams can now work iteratively to resolve security flaws. The engineering team used to spend at least 60 minutes per integration pipeline run. It would go end-to-end from commit to test, to smoke test, test, deploy, and take an hour. If there was a single error, they would have to rerun the whole process.

“It made people overly cautious about pushing code. And what we really want to do is to make that cycle time as tight as possible and reduce risk associated with any given release of code,” Trale explained. “So GitLab was strategically important for us because it really enabled us to refine this code and build it according to our own quality specifications.”

The team can also rerun specific parts of the pipeline, which was not feasible before. They can focus on the part of the continuous integration pipeline that might be failing, without having to restart. “Speed matters … now it takes about eight minutes to run a pipeline. That eight minutes is massive. That alone would have been meaningful enough for us to consider the switch, the promise of this high-speed continuous integration pipeline,” Trale remarked. On top of that, there is now deeper visibility into audit logs, so they can see what is going on behind the scenes to understand what is contributing to performance degradation.

Using GitLab’s API and security capabilities, the engineering team created a bot that generates merge requests automatically based on outdated packages. The bot scans repos and creates merge requests according to those that need to be updated. Engineers only need to review and approve them in order to then deploy. This automation saves manual cycle time and creates faster security scanning. It’s no longer an individual’s job to spend an additional hour per deploy testing this. “We deploy code multiple times a day … now at least between one to five times a day, new versions of HackerOne are going live to the web. There was at least an hour spent on each of those by an engineer,” Trale described. “Maybe a half hour between two engineers, making sure that the work made sense. I think, conservatively, we’re saving four to five hours a day of energy per engineer by consolidating this work using the tools.”

Prior to GitLab, HackerOne’s deployment cycle was closer to one to two times per day. But with everything in one place, correctly labeled and efficiently organized, PMs and those who manage sprints can now pick what they want to work on. “GitLab is helping us catch these things early — it’s integrating it into the developer’s flow.

Having all the tools in one place has made security scanning and audits an easier process from the team’s previous workflow. “The cost of running security scans in GitLab is significantly lower than it was previously. And so we’re much more inclined to run more thorough scans, faster. Whether that’s on individual packages or even running a suite of security tests. I do think that we’re much more cognizant of it and we’re using GitLab for this purpose,” Trale explained.

The engineering team also built a custom Slack bot that integrates with GitLab and triggers deployments. All deployments are public in the Slack channel, where a lot of work happens for HackerOne. With the integration, they can see deployment status in Slack rather than locating the pipeline or audit log. In cases where the deployment goes wrong, there are 30 people who can help debug in real time. Bringing deployments close to Slack and using GitLab for CI/CD provides easier, faster access to code and security management.

While tool consolidation and deployment speed are priorities that led HackerOne to make the switch, it’s GitLab’s active development that continues to impress team members. GitLab has monthly releases that build upon existing features — such as security — using customer feedback. “The partnership that we have with GitLab is ever deepening. Whereas some of these other tools that we evaluated didn’t have that strength of development, that sort of momentum that GitLab has,” Trale said. “The monthly cadence speaks to this — new features arrive frequently that we can take advantage of. That active development is a contemporary mindset that GitLab has, which is appealing to us.”