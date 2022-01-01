Plan

Regardless of your process, GitLab provides powerful planning tools to keep everyone synchronized.

GitLab enables portfolio planning and management through epics, groups (programs) and milestones to organize and track progress. Regardless of your methodology from Waterfall to DevOps, GitLab’s simple and flexible approach to planning meets the needs of small teams to large enterprises. GitLab helps teams organize, plan, align and track project work to ensure teams are working on the right things at the right time and maintain end to end visibility and traceability of issues throughout the delivery lifecycle from idea to production.

Product categories

Team Planning

Plan, organize, and track team progress using Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, and other Agile methodologies.

Portfolio Management

Plan upcoming work by creating Epics and mapping all relevant Issues to them. Create and track against multiple milestones at the portfolio level to see status overtime and review progress towards your goals

Service Desk

Connect your team using GitLab issues, to external parties directly via email for feedback and support, with no additional tools required.

Requirements Management

Gather and manage the use cases and requirements to meet business objectives.

Quality Management

Plan and track testing and quality of your product.

Design Management

Upload design assets to GitLab issues for easy collaboration on designs with a single source of truth.

Learn more about our roadmap for upcoming features on our Direction page.

