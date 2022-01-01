Verify

Keep strict quality standards for production code with automatic testing and reporting.

GitLab helps delivery teams fully embrace continuous integration to automate the builds, integration and verification of their code. GitLab’s industry leading CI capabilities enables automated testing, Static Analysis Security Testing, Dynamic Analysis Security testing and code quality analysis to provide fast feedback to developers and testers about the quality of their code. With pipelines that enable concurrent testing and parallel execution, teams quickly get insight about every commit, allowing them to deliver higher quality code faster.

Product categories

Continuous Integration (CI)

Gain the confidence to ship at blistering speed and immense scale with automated builds, testing, and out-of-the-box security to verify each commit moves you forward.

Code Testing and Coverage

Code testing and coverage ensure that individual components built within a pipeline perform as expected, and are an important part of a Continuous Integration framework.

Performance Testing

Be confident in the performance of your changes by ensuring that they are validated against real world scenarios.

Merge Trains

Keeping master green and ensuring the stability of collaboration on branches is vitally important. GitLab has introduced Merge Trains as an important way to accomplish this.

Review Apps

Get a fully functional pre-production environment for every merge request that updates on each commit. See code running, and enable user acceptance testing and automated smoke tests before you merge.

Secrets Management

Manage secrets and protect sensitive data to enable GitLab, or a component built within GitLab to connect to other systems.

Learn more about our roadmap for upcoming features on our Direction page.

