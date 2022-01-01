GitLab helps teams design, develop and securely manage code and project data from a single distributed version control system to enable rapid iteration and delivery of business value. GitLab repositories provide a scalable, single source of truth for collaborating on projects and code which enables teams to be productive without disrupting their workflows.
Source code management enables coordination, sharing, and collaboration across an entire software development team. GitLab supports teams to rapidly collaborate and iterate on new features and deliver business value.
Review code, discuss changes, share knowledge, and identify defects in code among distributed teams via asynchronous review and commenting. Automate, track and report code reviews.
A full featured Integrated Development Environment (IDE) built into GitLab so you can start contributing on day one with no need to spend days getting all the right packages installed into your local dev environment.
Preview your simple JavaScript apps and static sites in the Web IDE, viewing your changes in real time, right next to the code.