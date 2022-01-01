GitLab enables teams to package their applications and dependencies, manage containers, and build artifacts with ease. The private, secure, container and package registry are built-in and preconfigured out-of-the box to work seamlessly with GitLab source code management and CI/CD pipelines. Ensure DevOps acceleration and a faster time to market with automated software pipelines that flow freely without interruption.
Every team needs a place to store their packages and dependencies. GitLab aims to provide a comprehensive solution, integrated into our single application, that supports package management for all commonly used languages and binary formats.
A secure and private registry for Docker images built-in to GitLab. Creating, pushing, and retrieving images works out of the box with GitLab CI/CD.
Kubernetes cluster integrations can take advantage of Helm charts to standardize their distribution and install processes. Supporting a built-in helm chart registry allows for better, self-managed container orchestration.
The GitLab Dependency Proxy can serve as an intermediary between your local developers and automation and the world of packages that need to be fetched from remote repositories. By adding a security and validation layer to a caching proxy, you can ensure reliability, accuracy, and auditability for the packages you depend on.
GitLab ensures that the dependencies stored in your package registries conform to your corporate compliance guidelines. This means you can prevent your organization from using dependencies that are insecure or out of policy.
Git LFS (Large File Storage) is a Git extension, which reduces the impact of large files in your repository by downloading the relevant versions of them lazily. Specifically, large files are downloaded during the checkout process rather than during cloning or fetching.