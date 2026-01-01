Configure
Configure your applications and infrastructure.
GitLab helps teams to configure and manage their application environments. Strong integration to Kubernetes reduces the effort needed to define and configure the infrastructure required to support your application. Protect access to key infrastructure configuration details such as passwords and login information by using ‘secret variables’ to limit access to only authorized users and processes.
Product categories
Learn more about our upcoming features on our What's Coming page.
Auto DevOps
Commit your code and GitLab does the rest to build, test, deploy, and monitor automatically. Eliminate the complexities of getting going with automated software delivery by automatically setting up the pipeline and necessary integrations, freeing up your teams to focus on the culture part.
Deployment Management
Enable platform engineers to use GitLab as their deployment platform: platform engineers can define common DevSecOps practices, streamline compliance, and share common patterns to enable application development teams to be more efficient.
ChatOps
Tight integrations with Slack and Mattermost make it easy to manage and automate software development and delivery right from your chat app.
Infrastructure as Code
Manage your infrastructure effectively to create, configure, and manage a complete software development environment.
Cluster Cost Management
Gain insights and recommendations about your cluster spending.
Related
Release
GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.