Configure

Configure your applications and infrastructure.

GitLab helps teams to configure and manage their application environments. Strong integration to Kubernetes reduces the effort needed to define and configure the infrastructure required to support your application. Protect access to key infrastructure configuration details such as passwords and login information by using ‘secret variables’ to limit access to only authorized users and processes.

Product categories

Learn more about our upcoming features on our What's Coming page.

Cluster Cost Management

Gain insights and recommendations about your cluster spending.

Related

Release

GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.

Verify

Keep strict quality standards for production code with automatic testing and reporting.

Package

Create a consistent and dependable software supply chain with built-in package management.

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