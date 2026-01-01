GitLab for financial services

The platform global banks have been waiting for.

Banks have AI strategies, platform engineering teams, and modernization roadmaps. What they have too much of is friction: security reviews that happen after code ships, compliance evidence collected manually ahead of audits, and toolchains so fragmented that no single team knows the full state of a given release.

GitLab gives banking engineering teams a single platform where AI assistance, security scanning, and compliance controls operate on the same pipeline. An isolated, single-tenant deployment option keeps your data in the region you choose, helping you meet data residency requirements without sacrificing AI capability.