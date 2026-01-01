GitLab for financial services

Built for financial services. Ready for what comes next.

Software delivery speed is now a competitive edge in financial services. GitLab unifies software delivery on a single platform, with security, governance, and agentic AI built in at every step.

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GitLab powers some of the largest financial institutions in the world

What we provide

The DevSecOps platform global banks use to modernize software delivery.

GitLab brings AI native software development, enterprise security, and compliance automation together in one platform.

Unified DevSecOps platform

A single DevSecOps platform for planning, source code, CI/CD, and deployment, with deployment options ranging from self-managed to GitLab Dedicated single-tenant SaaS in your region of choice. GitLab replaces fragmented toolchains financial institutions have spent years stitching together, giving every team one place to work and every risk and compliance function one audit trail to reference.

    CI/CDSource controlIssue trackingRegional deployment

Built-in security and governance

Security scanning, vulnerability management, secrets detection, and compliance controls run in the same pipelines where code is built and tested, rather than bolted on afterward. GitLab gives financial institutions comprehensive security and governance coverage, with audit-ready evidence generated automatically as work happens so security, risk, and compliance teams can align with frameworks without slowing down delivery.

    SAST / DASTDependency scanningSecret detectionCompliance pipelines

Agentic software delivery

AI agents that go beyond code suggestions, orchestrated across the software lifecycle and governed by a platform harness with the audit trails, permissions, and policy enforcement enterprises need at scale. Deployable regionally so your AI capability stays inside the jurisdiction your regulators require.

    Duo Agent PlatformAI code suggestionsAutomated testingPipeline optimization

Purpose-built for every corner of financial services.

The platform global banks have been waiting for.

Banks have AI strategies, platform engineering teams, and modernization roadmaps. What they have too much of is friction: security reviews that happen after code ships, compliance evidence collected manually ahead of audits, and toolchains so fragmented that no single team knows the full state of a given release.

GitLab gives banking engineering teams a single platform where AI assistance, security scanning, and compliance controls operate on the same pipeline. An isolated, single-tenant deployment option keeps your data in the region you choose, helping you meet data residency requirements without sacrificing AI capability.

  • Accelerate core banking modernization with AI-assisted refactoring and full change lineage
  • Build audit-ready evidence for OCC, PRA, and internal audit reviews with compliance frameworks and automated audit trails generated in-pipeline
  • Replace fragmented CI/CD, security scanning, and ticketing chains with one platform and one audit trail
Read banking case studiesExplore GitLab Dedicated

What are you building?

Select one to see how GitLab fits your work

Payments engineering teams are building multi-rail orchestration, defending against AI-driven fraud and APP scams, and scaling real-time payments, often all at the same time. GitLab helps by bringing security scanning, compliance controls, and AI assistance into the same pipeline these systems are built on, so new rails, fraud models, and real-time features ship without waiting on a separate compliance pass.

Download the digital assets guide

Why GitLab for financial services

Built for the frameworks your regulators care about.

GitLab maps platform capabilities to the regulatory frameworks financial institutions are measured against across the EU, US, and global jurisdictions.

EU Digital Operational Resilience Act

DORA

GitLab provides a DORA-aligned compliance framework template to help operationalize ICT risk management requirements.

Federal Reserve Model Risk Guidance

SR 11-7

Lineage, documentation, approval workflows, and change history can be configured to support SR 11-7 model governance and monitoring workflows across the software delivery lifecycle.

Part 500 Cybersecurity Regulation

NYDFS

Built-in vulnerability scanning, access controls, and audit trails give security and compliance teams the building blocks to align with Part 500 requirements.

EU Network and Information Security Directive

NIS2

Compliance frameworks, pipeline controls, security scanning, and audit logging support the cybersecurity risk management and incident-response obligations NIS2 places on critical infrastructure providers.

AI governance and transparency

EU AI Act

Governance controls, documentation, and human review points help manage AI-enabled development workflows in a more auditable way.

Go deeper

Resources for financial services engineering leaders

Guide · Featured

Build vs. buy: the case for a unified DevSecOps platform in financial services

When homegrown toolchains hit their AI ceiling, financial institutions face a consequential decision. This guide makes the case for consolidation.

Read the blog
Case study

How Barclays standardized software delivery across a global engineering organization

One of the world's largest banks consolidated fragmented toolchains onto GitLab, improving release velocity and compliance traceability at scale.

Read the case study
Infographic

How financial services firms are leveraging GitLab

A visual look at how banks, insurers, fintechs, and capital markets firms are using GitLab across core banking, AI governance, and regulatory compliance.

View the infographic
eBook

The guide to secure AI adoption in financial services

A practical guide for financial services engineering and security leaders navigating AI adoption, covering governance, compliance, and how to move fast without creating new risk.

Download the ebook

See what GitLab looks like in your environment.

Start with a free trial, or talk to someone who understands what you are navigating.

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