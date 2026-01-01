GitLab for financial services

GitLab powers some of the largest financial institutions in the world
The DevSecOps platform global banks use to modernize software delivery.
GitLab brings AI native software development, enterprise security, and compliance automation together in one platform.
Unified DevSecOps platform
A single DevSecOps platform for planning, source code, CI/CD, and deployment, with deployment options ranging from self-managed to GitLab Dedicated single-tenant SaaS in your region of choice. GitLab replaces fragmented toolchains financial institutions have spent years stitching together, giving every team one place to work and every risk and compliance function one audit trail to reference.
Built-in security and governance
Security scanning, vulnerability management, secrets detection, and compliance controls run in the same pipelines where code is built and tested, rather than bolted on afterward. GitLab gives financial institutions comprehensive security and governance coverage, with audit-ready evidence generated automatically as work happens so security, risk, and compliance teams can align with frameworks without slowing down delivery.
Agentic software delivery
AI agents that go beyond code suggestions, orchestrated across the software lifecycle and governed by a platform harness with the audit trails, permissions, and policy enforcement enterprises need at scale. Deployable regionally so your AI capability stays inside the jurisdiction your regulators require.
Purpose-built for every corner of financial services.
The platform global banks have been waiting for.
Banks have AI strategies, platform engineering teams, and modernization roadmaps. What they have too much of is friction: security reviews that happen after code ships, compliance evidence collected manually ahead of audits, and toolchains so fragmented that no single team knows the full state of a given release.
GitLab gives banking engineering teams a single platform where AI assistance, security scanning, and compliance controls operate on the same pipeline. An isolated, single-tenant deployment option keeps your data in the region you choose, helping you meet data residency requirements without sacrificing AI capability.
- Accelerate core banking modernization with AI-assisted refactoring and full change lineage
- Build audit-ready evidence for OCC, PRA, and internal audit reviews with compliance frameworks and automated audit trails generated in-pipeline
- Replace fragmented CI/CD, security scanning, and ticketing chains with one platform and one audit trail
What are you building?
Select one to see how GitLab fits your work
Payments engineering teams are building multi-rail orchestration, defending against AI-driven fraud and APP scams, and scaling real-time payments, often all at the same time. GitLab helps by bringing security scanning, compliance controls, and AI assistance into the same pipeline these systems are built on, so new rails, fraud models, and real-time features ship without waiting on a separate compliance pass.Download the digital assets guide
Why GitLab for financial services
One platform built for financial services. One audit trail.
Most financial services firms stitch together security scanning, CI/CD, and ticketing across separate tools, then manually assemble an audit trail before every exam. GitLab consolidates that toolchain into one platform where evidence generates automatically as work happens, and the GitLab Financial Services Pack adds a pre-built reference architecture for RBAC, branching, policy enforcement, and audit evidence collection from day one. Give risk, compliance, and internal audit one auditable system of record for software delivery.
Agentic AI, deployed on your terms
Duo Agent Platform orchestrates AI across planning, development, security testing, and deployment, so productivity gains in the IDE carry through to every later stage. GitLab can be deployed regionally, so that AI capability stays inside the jurisdiction your data residency requirements call for, giving you one platform that runs consistently everywhere you operate.
Deployment options for institutions where data isolation is not optional
GitLab adapts to your security, compliance, and deployment requirements, ranging from self-managed, which gives you full control with your own instance running anywhere and user-controlled upgrades, to GitLab Dedicated, a single-tenant SaaS managed by GitLab in your preferred cloud region, with private networking and full data isolation.
Hear directly from the teams who rely on GitLab.
Hear directly from the teams who rely on GitLab.
GitLab Duo Agent Platform enhances our development workflow with AI that truly understands our codebase and our organization. Having GitLab Duo AI agents embedded in our system of record for code, tests, CI/CD, and the entire software development lifecycle boosts productivity, velocity, and efficiency.
Built for the frameworks your regulators care about.
GitLab maps platform capabilities to the regulatory frameworks financial institutions are measured against across the EU, US, and global jurisdictions.
EU Digital Operational Resilience Act
DORA
GitLab provides a DORA-aligned compliance framework template to help operationalize ICT risk management requirements.
Federal Reserve Model Risk Guidance
SR 11-7
Lineage, documentation, approval workflows, and change history can be configured to support SR 11-7 model governance and monitoring workflows across the software delivery lifecycle.
Part 500 Cybersecurity Regulation
NYDFS
Built-in vulnerability scanning, access controls, and audit trails give security and compliance teams the building blocks to align with Part 500 requirements.
EU Network and Information Security Directive
NIS2
Compliance frameworks, pipeline controls, security scanning, and audit logging support the cybersecurity risk management and incident-response obligations NIS2 places on critical infrastructure providers.
AI governance and transparency
EU AI Act
Governance controls, documentation, and human review points help manage AI-enabled development workflows in a more auditable way.
Resources for financial services engineering leaders
Build vs. buy: the case for a unified DevSecOps platform in financial services
When homegrown toolchains hit their AI ceiling, financial institutions face a consequential decision. This guide makes the case for consolidation.Read the blog
How Barclays standardized software delivery across a global engineering organization
One of the world's largest banks consolidated fragmented toolchains onto GitLab, improving release velocity and compliance traceability at scale.Read the case study
How financial services firms are leveraging GitLab
A visual look at how banks, insurers, fintechs, and capital markets firms are using GitLab across core banking, AI governance, and regulatory compliance.View the infographic
See what GitLab looks like in your environment.
See what GitLab looks like in your environment.
Start with a free trial, or talk to someone who understands what you are navigating.