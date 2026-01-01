GitLab has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to innovate for our customers, helping them deliver secure, high-quality software faster.

GitLab’s AI-native workflows across the entire software development lifecycle brings together planning, development, security, compliance, and monitoring—enabling human teams and AI agents to work side by side.

