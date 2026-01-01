2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

GitLab named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms for the third consecutive year.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps as of September 2025, categorizing various tech companies based on their "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."
  • Named a Leader for the third year in a row
  • Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision
  • Ranked #1 in 4 out of the 6 use cases in the accompanying Critical Capabilities report

