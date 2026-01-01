GitLab’s AI-assisted Code Suggestions

GitLab Duo Code Suggestions
- Helps you stay in flow
- In your IDE of choice
- In the language you need
Accelerate coding
Code Suggestions helps you stay in flow by predictively completing code blocks, defining function logic, generating tests, and proposing common code like regex patterns—all in the same environment you already code.
Privacy-first AI
Code Suggestions is built with privacy as a critical foundation. Private, non-public customer code stored in GitLab is not used as training data. Learn about data usage when using Code Suggestions.
Support in the language you need
Get AI-powered code suggestions tailored to your workflow. Now available in over 14 languages: C++, C#, Go, Google SQL, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, PHP, Python, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Swift, TypeScript.
Meets you in your IDE of choice
You can find our GitLab extensions in popular IDE marketplaces. Support includes: GitLab Web IDE, VS Code, Visual Studio, Jetbrains-based IDEs, and NeoVIM. Learn more about IDE support for Code Suggestions.
Available for self-managed instances
Code Suggestions is available to self-managed GitLab instances via a secure connection to GitLab.com. Learn more.
Code Suggestions in action
What’s next for your AI pair programmer?
Improved Suggestion Quality
We’re continuously improving suggestion quality with new prompt engineering, intelligent model routing, and expanded contexts for inference windows. You can follow our progress and even suggest ideas.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
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