GitLab’s AI-assisted Code Suggestions

GitLab Duo Code Suggestions

Try for freeQuestions? Contact us

Accelerate coding

Code Suggestions helps you stay in flow by predictively completing code blocks, defining function logic, generating tests, and proposing common code like regex patterns—all in the same environment you already code.

  • translate.py
  • get_unique_int.go
  • numbersArray.js
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
languages = {
    'en': {
     'hello': 'Hello',
     'goodbye': 'Goodbye'
   },
   'es': {
     'hello': 'Hola',
     'goodbye': 'Adiós'
   }
 }
code suggestions

Privacy-first AI

Code Suggestions is built with privacy as a critical foundation. Private, non-public customer code stored in GitLab is not used as training data. Learn about data usage when using Code Suggestions.

Support in the language you need

Get AI-powered code suggestions tailored to your workflow. Now available in over 14 languages: C++, C#, Go, Google SQL, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, PHP, Python, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Swift, TypeScript.

Meets you in your IDE of choice

You can find our GitLab extensions in popular IDE marketplaces. Support includes: GitLab Web IDE, VS Code, Visual Studio, Jetbrains-based IDEs, and NeoVIM. Learn more about IDE support for Code Suggestions.

  • translate.py
  • get_unique_int.go
  • numbersArray.js
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
languages = {
    'en': {
     'hello': 'Hello',
     'goodbye': 'Goodbye'
   },
   'es': {
     'hello': 'Hola',
     'goodbye': 'Adiós'
   }
 }
code suggestions

Available for self-managed instances

Code Suggestions is available to self-managed GitLab instances via a secure connection to GitLab.com. Learn more.

  • translate.py
  • get_unique_int.go
  • numbersArray.js
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
languages = {
    'en': {
     'hello': 'Hello',
     'goodbye': 'Goodbye'
   },
   'es': {
     'hello': 'Hola',
     'goodbye': 'Adiós'
   }
 }
code suggestions

Code Suggestions in action

Take a look at how Code Suggestions creates an Express server with this interactive demo.

What’s next for your AI pair programmer?

Improved Suggestion Quality

We’re continuously improving suggestion quality with new prompt engineering, intelligent model routing, and expanded contexts for inference windows. You can follow our progress and even suggest ideas.

What's new in for AI-powered Code Suggestions

View all resources

Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

Get your free trial Contact sales