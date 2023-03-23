GitLab’s AI-assisted Code Suggestions

Accelerate coding
With the help of generative AI that suggests code while you're developing, we help teams create software faster and more efficiently. Complete an entire line of code with a single keystroke, quickly start a function, fill in boilerplate code, generate tests, and more.
Keep your Source Code protected
Code Suggestions is built with privacy as a critical foundation. It keeps your proprietary source code secure within GitLab's enterprise cloud infrastructure. Your code is not used as training data. Source code inference against the Code Suggestions model is not retained. Learn about data usage when using Code Suggestions.
Billions of lines of code at your fingertips
Code Suggestions uses open-source pre-trained models that are continuously fine-tuned with a customized open-source dataset to enable multi-language support and additional use cases.
Support in your language of choice
AI-powered Code Suggestions that fit the way you work. is available in 13 languages: C/C++, C#, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Kotlin, and TypeScript
What’s next for your AI pair programmer?
Code Suggestions will soon be available to self-managed instances via a secure connection to GitLab.com. If you have unique requirements for your self-managed instances, we welcome you to express your interest in our self-managed support issue.
We are working on additional IDE support, including JetBrains IntelliJ-based IDEs and Visual Studio support for code suggestions. Also, our plan is to improve the user experience for how suggestions are presented and accepted within the IDEs, giving developers more control over how the feature works.
Take GitLab for a spin
