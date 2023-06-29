GitLab for Visual Studio, including code suggestions, available in Beta

This blog is the latest post in an ongoing series about GitLab's journey to build and integrate AI/ML into our DevSecOps platform. The first blog post can be found here. Throughout the series, we'll feature blogs from our product, engineering, and UX teams to showcase how we're infusing AI/ML into GitLab.

In June, we shared our plans to extend code suggestions to more IDEs, thereby continuing to enhance developer productivity. Over the past several weeks, we've been iterating quickly and we can share that GitLab for Visual Studio is available (in Beta) from the Visual Studio Marketplace.

The GitLab for Visual Studio extension supports GitLab Duo code suggestions for both GitLab SaaS and GitLab self-managed.

Download it and let us know what you think and any issues you're having in our feedback issue.

Getting started

To get started with the extension, download it from the Visual Studio Marketplace. After the extension is downloaded and installed, you can follow our setup instructions to get it configured.

Using the extension

Once you've set up the extension, make sure things are configured properly and authentication is working by checking the status bar icon.

If everything looks good, you're ready to start receiving code suggestions as you work. Just start typing and GitLab Duo will automatically provide you suggestions inline. You can press Tab to accept the suggestions or just keep typing to receive new suggestions.

Iterating on AI/ML features

While this brings us one step closer to reaching developers working in Visual Studio, we still have our eyes on the JetBrains IDEs as well as a native integration for Neovim. You can track these projects and stay tuned for future announcements regarding their availability.

We're also working on a GitLab Language Server for code suggestions. This allows us to not only standardize and iterate faster on our IDE extensions, but for users of IDEs and Editors to use GitLab Duo code suggestions even if we're not officially providing an extension. We look forward to providing more documentation and working with the community on this project in the future.

These efforts are just the start of how we're bringing GitLab Duo capabilities throughout the software development lifecycle to help GitLab users become more efficient and effective at their jobs. We are looking across the software development lifecycle for painful and time-consuming tasks that are ideal for AI-assisted features. We'll continue to share these demos throughout this blog series.

Interested in using these AI-generated features? Join our waitlist and share your ideas.

Disclaimer: This blog contains information related to upcoming products, features, and functionality. It is important to note that the information in this blog post is for informational purposes only. Please do not rely on this information for purchasing or planning purposes. As with all projects, the items mentioned in this blog and linked pages are subject to change or delay. The development, release, and timing of any products, features, or functionality remain at the sole discretion of GitLab.