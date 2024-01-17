Blog AI/ML

duo chat cover image
10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results. Author: Michael Friedrich Read Post
AI/ML duo-blog-post.png

How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment

Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.

AI/ML gitlabduo.png

Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo

Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.

AI/ML metrics abstract - cover image

Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics

AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.

AI/ML aipower.jpeg

New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps

Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.

DevOps collaboration - hands - cover

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.

AI/ML gitlabduo.png

AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery

Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.

AI/ML duo-blog-post.png

Write Terraform plans faster with GitLab Duo Code Suggestions

Follow this tutorial to learn how to use AI-powered code creation to manage your infrastructure with Terraform.

AI/ML gitlabduo.png

GitLab Duo Pro combines Code Suggestions, Chat, and organizational controls

AI-powered code completion, code generation, chat, and per-user assignment come to the GitLab DevSecOps Platform as a secure add-on.

AI/ML duo-blog-post.png

As AI becomes standard, watch for these 4 DevSecOps trends

Harnessing AI to drive innovation and deliver enhanced customer value will be critical to staying competitive in the AI-driven marketplace.

