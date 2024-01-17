Browse articles that include the AI/ML tag
How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment
Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.
Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo
Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.
Measuring AI effectiveness beyond developer productivity metrics
AI assistants are here, yet measuring AI's impact on productivity isn’t figured out. Here’s why it’s a difficult problem and how GitLab is solving it.
New report on AI-assisted tools points to rising stakes for DevSecOps
Read the key findings from the "Omdia Market Radar: AI-Assisted Software Development, 2023-24" report, including the state of AI-based code assistants.
Southwest looking to help developers take flight
Learn how the airline's DevOps teams are dramatically increasing their ability to detect and resolve problems with GitLab.
AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery
Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.
Write Terraform plans faster with GitLab Duo Code Suggestions
Follow this tutorial to learn how to use AI-powered code creation to manage your infrastructure with Terraform.
GitLab Duo Pro combines Code Suggestions, Chat, and organizational controls
AI-powered code completion, code generation, chat, and per-user assignment come to the GitLab DevSecOps Platform as a secure add-on.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert