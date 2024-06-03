Developing GitLab Duo series

Generative AI marks a monumental shift in the software development industry, making it easier to develop, secure, and operate software. Our blog series, written by our product and engineering teams, gives you an inside look at how we create, test, and deploy the AI features you need integrated throughout the enterprise. Get to know new capabilities within GitLab Duo and how they will help DevSecOps teams deliver better results for customers.

Live demo! Discover the future of AI-driven software development with our GitLab 17 virtual launch event. Register today!

Our blog series debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at how we evaluate LLMs, match them to use cases, and fine-tune them to produce better responses for users.

We spotlight a new feature that provides detailed metrics, such as the Code Suggestions Usage Rate, to help understand the effectiveness of AI investments.

We share real-world examples of how we integrate AI throughout our software development lifecycle and how we use metrics to gauge their success.

Learn step-by-step how to enhance AI-generated code reliability and security using GitLab Duo and GitLab Pages (includes code samples and prompts).

Discover how we've infused Root Cause Analysis with AI to help remedy broken CI/CD pipelines, including example scenarios and take-away exercises.