Browse articles that include the features tag
Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall
Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.
How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab
Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.
How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment
Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.
The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab
This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.
Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo
Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.
How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles
Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.
Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta
GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.
Registration Features program expands by 16 free features
More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert