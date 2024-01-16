Blog features

10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results. Author: Michael Friedrich Read Post
Coming soon: GitLab dependency firewall

Learn how this new feature will help organizations avoid supply chain software attacks by warning them or blocking the download based on a project's policy.

How to implement secret management best practices with GitLab

Insecure secret management practices pose a risk for companies tasked with storage and protection of customer data. Learn how to reduce this risk and increase trust.

How to put generative AI to work in your DevSecOps environment

Learn how artificial intelligence, when integrated throughout the platform, can reap tangible rewards for organizations and their DevSecOps teams.

The ultimate guide to least privilege access with GitLab

This tutorial demonstrates how to achieve least privilege access using custom roles, security policies, compliance pipelines, branch protections, and more.

Understand and resolve vulnerabilities with AI-powered GitLab Duo

Developers can find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.

How to tailor GitLab access with custom roles

Find out the current capabilities of custom roles and what's to come, including initial grouping of permissions and templating from default roles.

Hosted Runners for GitLab Dedicated available in Beta

GitLab Dedicated customers can now scale their CI/CD workloads with no maintenance overhead.

Registration Features program expands by 16 free features

More features now available at no cost to free self-managed Enterprise Edition DevSecOps platform customers who register and turn on their Service Ping.

GitLab Package roadmap for 2024

GitLab is launching new package and container registry features to help enterprise customers consolidate on GitLab for artifact management.

