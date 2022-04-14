Continuous Software Compliance
Build in compliance for less risk and greater efficiency
License compliance and security scans automatically happen with every committed code change.
Software compliance can be difficult when it is disconnected from the software development process. Organizations need a compliance program that is built-in, not bolted-on, to their existing workflows and processes. Learn more by downloading the Guide to Software Supply Chain Security
Compliance guardrails allow rapid software development while reducing risk of non-compliance and of project delays. Auditing is simplified by having everything in one place.
Just as you want to find and fix security flaws early, it’s most efficient to do the same with compliance flaws. Ensuring compliance is integrated into development enables compliance to shift left also
Easily apply common compliance settings to a project with a label.
GitLab's compliance management capabilities aim to create an experience that's simple, friendly, and as frictionless as possible by enabling you to define, enforce and report on compliance policies and frameworks.
