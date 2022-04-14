Software compliance is no longer just about checking boxes. Cloud native applications present entirely new attack surfaces via containers, orchestrators, web APIs, and other infrastructure-as-code. These new attack surfaces, along with complex DevOps toolchains, have resulted in notorious software supply chain attacks and led to new regulatory requirements. Continuous software compliance is becoming a critical way to manage risk inherent in cloud native applications and DevOps automation - beyond merely reducing security flaws within the code itself.