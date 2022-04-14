Continuous Software Compliance

Build in compliance for less risk and greater efficiency

Start your free trial Questions? Contact us
Image: gitLab for continuous software compliance

Software compliance is no longer just about checking boxes. Cloud native applications present entirely new attack surfaces via containers, orchestrators, web APIs, and other infrastructure-as-code. These new attack surfaces, along with complex DevOps toolchains, have resulted in notorious software supply chain attacks and led to new regulatory requirements. Continuous software compliance is becoming a critical way to manage risk inherent in cloud native applications and DevOps automation - beyond merely reducing security flaws within the code itself.

Compliance. Security. Simplified.

License compliance and security scans automatically happen with every committed code change.

One DevOps platform for compliance

Built-in controls

Software compliance can be difficult when it is disconnected from the software development process. Organizations need a compliance program that is built-in, not bolted-on, to their existing workflows and processes. Learn more by downloading the Guide to Software Supply Chain Security

Policy automation

Compliance guardrails allow rapid software development while reducing risk of non-compliance and of project delays. Auditing is simplified by having everything in one place.

Shift compliance left

Just as you want to find and fix security flaws early, it’s most efficient to do the same with compliance flaws. Ensuring compliance is integrated into development enables compliance to shift left also

Compliance frameworks

Easily apply common compliance settings to a project with a label.

Simplify continuous software compliance

GitLab's compliance management capabilities aim to create an experience that's simple, friendly, and as frictionless as possible by enabling you to define, enforce and report on compliance policies and frameworks.

Policy Management

Define rules and policies to adhere to compliance frameworks and common controls.
Learn More

Compliant Workflow Automation

Compliance automation helps you enforce the defined rules and policies and separation of duties while reducing overall business risk.
Learn More

Audit Management

Log activities throughout your DevOps automation to identify incidents and prove adherence to compliance rules and defined policies. Visibility is greater with one platform and no toolchain silos.
Learn More

Security testing and vulnerability management

Ensure security scanning and license compliance for every code change and allow DevOps engineers and security pros alike to track and manage vulnerabilities.
Learn More

Software Supply Chain Security

Manage the end-to-end attack surfaces of cloud native applications and DevOps automation — beyond traditional application security testing.
Learn More

Resources

View all resources

Video

Compliant pipelines

Learn more

Blog

Three things you may not know about GitLab security

Learn more

Webinar

Secure your software supply chain

Learn more

Ebook

Software Supply Chain Security

Learn more

Case study

Chorus case study

Learn more

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with the One DevOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert