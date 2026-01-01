Built-in automation and policy enforcement

Software supply chain security

Secure your software supply chain with intelligent orchestration so teams and their AI agents stay ahead of threat vectors and deliver secure software faster.

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Secure your end-to-end software supply chain

Protect multiple attack surfaces — including your code, build, dependencies, and release artifacts — with intelligent orchestration.

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Code, build, release. Securely.

Establish zero trust

Identity and access management (IAM) is one of the biggest attack vectors in the software supply chain. Secure access with GitLab by authenticating, authorizing, and continuously validating all human and machine identities operating in your environment.

Secure your source code

Ensure the security and integrity of your source code by managing who has access to the code and how changes to the code are reviewed and merged.

Secure dependencies

Verify that all open source dependencies used in your projects contain no disclosed vulnerabilities, come from a trusted source, and have not been tampered with.

Secure build environments

Prevent bad actors from injecting malicious code into the build process and gaining control over the software built by the pipeline or access to secrets used in the pipeline.

Secure release artifacts

Stop attackers from exploiting weaknesses in an application's design or configurations to steal private data, gain unauthorized access to accounts, or impersonate legitimate users.

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Supply Chain Security Resources

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DevSecOps

GitLab empowers your teams to balance speed and security by automating software delivery and securing your end-to-end software supply chain.

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Continuous Software Compliance

Integrating security into your DevSecOps lifecycle is easy with GitLab.

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Continuous Integration and Delivery

Make software delivery repeatable and on-demand

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