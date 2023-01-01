With CI/CD properly in place and incorporating GitLab’s best practices, changes are made directly to the code in real time. The deployment is altered immediately, allowing developers to deploy three times faster than they previously were able to. Having an enhanced and integrated source control management tool has improved efficiencies amongst developers. The solution provides the opportunity to work asynchronously, and integrates with several other tools.

GitLab integrates with Slack, which allows notifications and improves workflow. New10 also plugs GitLab into its data analytics tool, Tableau. This integration allows data from GitLab to give visibility of the business acceleration to stakeholders. New10’s engineers are thriving in a DevOps culture. The engineers are able to release new features and new products because they no longer need to maintain deployments. The deployment to production release time went from two times per month to two times per day, with GitLab directly supporting this success.

GitLab closely integrates with AWS and this integration has delivered great value for New10. They run all their production workloads in AWS, including loan administration, risk calculation, customer information and analytical services. “It’s a great cloud native integration for us,” added Kolyaskin. New10 uses GitLab runners for testing and quality assurance purposes, and these runners are hosted on Kubernetes clusters. Their engineers are empowered to run static and dynamic tests on their code. The data is provided to a developer during the merge request, saving team members from security checks in various departments and then looping back to developers. “GitLab helped us in our initiative to kind of shift security left. We have a shorter feedback loop on security and we can fix problems in code before they are even deployed,” Kolyaskin said.

New10’s level of security has always been “like Fort Knox,” according to Kolyaskin. With GitLab, teams are able to maintain a high level of security faster and at an inexpensive rate. “GitLab is really helping us in our very modern architecture, because you’re supporting Kubernetes, you’re supporting serverless, and you are supporting cool security stuff, like DAST and SAST. GitLab is enabling us to have a really cutting edge architecture.”

GitLab’s technical account managers are engineers who understand and recognize the importance of solving problems and work tirelessly to solve any issues that New10 has come across. “What’s really important for me, and why I really respect and love GitLab, is that when we are struggling with something, I see a lot of effort from GitLab to do it better for us. Our software engineers appreciate that,” Kolyaskin said.

New10 appreciates that GitLab is a technology-oriented company, with an engineering focus, as opposed to a business focus. “When I’m working with GitLab, I just open your road map and then I think, ‘Yeah, this would be a roadmap if I were in charge’ … Really GitLab is supporting us by your way of working.”