What is version control?

The purpose of version control is to allow software teams track changes to the code, while enhancing communication and collaboration between team members. Version control facilitates a continuous, simple way to develop software.

Source code acts as a single source of truth and a collection of a product’s knowledge, history, and solutions. Version control (or code revision control) serves as a safety net to protect the source code from irreparable harm, giving the development team the freedom to experiment without fear of causing damage or creating code conflicts. If developers code concurrently and create incompatible changes, version control identifies the problem areas so that team members can quickly revert changes to a previous version, compare changes, or identify who committed the problem code through the revision history. With version control systems, a software team can solve an issue before progressing further into a project. Through code reviews, software teams can analyze earlier versions to understand how a solution evolved.

Depending on a team's specific needs, a version control system can be local, centralized, or distributed. A local version control system stores files within a local system. Centralized version control stores changes in a single server. A distributed version control system involves cloning a Git repository.

